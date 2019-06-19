

Two Ottawa men will appear in court Wednesday after a search warrant on Tuesday, June 18. Ottawa Police laid multiple charges of child pornography to 56-year-old Vernon Brock and 25-year-old Christopher Oake. Electronic devices belonging to the two suspects had a collection of various images and video of children being sexually abused, bound and tortured on the devices.

In late 2017, Queensland Police in Australia informed Ottawa Police of an undercover child pornography investigation where a suspect appeared to be in the Ottawa area. In late 2018, an unrelated file was reported to the Ottawa Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) from a social media company that a user from the Ottawa area appears to be involved in the distribution of child pornography. An ICE investigation lead police to both suspects at the same address in the Blossom Park area.

A search warrant was issued at the address of the two men who face the following charges:

Vernon Brock - 56-years-old of Ottawa

* 2 x Possession of Child Pornography s. 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code

* Make Available Child Pornography s. 163.1(3) of the Criminal Code

Christopher Oake - 25-years-old

* 2 x Possession of Child Pornography s. 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code

The identification of victims is ongoing, ICE is concerned there may be more victims in the Ottawa area based on historical events.

