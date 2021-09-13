OTTAWA -- Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is asking those who plan to protest in front of the Ottawa Hospital Monday to respect essential services and he is warning that police are ready to respond, if necessary.

Several demonstrations are expected to be held outside hospitals across Canada on Monday, ostensibly in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Watson tweeted that while he respects the right to protest, he is opposed to anyone affecting the health care system.

"As Canadians, we have the right to express our beliefs. However, when these protests get in the way of the critical work of our healthcare professionals during a pandemic, I won’t have it," he wrote.

"My office has engaged with (Ottawa police) and they have advised that they will be ready to respond as required."

I’ve been made aware of a nation-wide protest around hospitals planned for tomorrow.



As Canadians, we have the right to express our beliefs. However, when these protests get in the way of the critical work of our healthcare professionals during a pandemic, I won’t have it. 1/2 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) September 12, 2021

To those who intend to protest in Ottawa tomorrow: All I ask is that you respect essential healthcare services coming in and out of our hospitals.



My office has engaged with @OttawaPolice and they have advised that they will be ready to respond as required. 2/2 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) September 12, 2021

In an interview with CTV News Ottawa, Watson called the protest irresponsible.

"This is, in my opinion, bad timing and the height of irresponsibility that a group would actually go—and in some instances we've seen in Toronto and other cities—actually block people, in one case, a cancer patient, from their appointment," he said.

"We're still in the midst of the worst pandemic we've seen in our lifetime and the last we thing we need to do is have doctors, nurses, personal support workers, maintenance staff and patients getting harassed getting in and out of the hospital," he added.

"And the other thing is, having a protest, and so close together in the midst of a pandemic, is really a stupid idea."

Watson said the City of Ottawa does not have the legal authority to enforce so-called "safe zones" outside of hospitals, but said the provincial government does. In its absence, Watson urged demonstrators to stay away from the hospital grounds.

"Protests, stay across the street. Don't interfere with traffic or entrance or access to the hospital, that is completely off limits and completely ridiculous and anyone who does that should be challenged by the police," Watson said.

Ottawa city councillors Catherine McKenney, Shawn Menard and Jeff Leiper sent a joint letter to Anthony Di Monte, the city's general manager of emergency and protective services, urging him to ensure that access to the hospital is not restricted.

"The safety, effectiveness and public health policy rationale for vaccine mandates have been sufficient demonstrated. We cannot allow these protests to endanger safe access to our healthcare system," the wrote.

@ShawnMenard1 @JLeiper and I sent a message to the GM of Emerg Services to ensure we are doing everything we can to provide safe access for workers, patients & visitors to the Ottawa Hospital & other healthcare institutions. We need a safe zone from anti-vax protestors. pic.twitter.com/BhUCZaiUto — Catherine McKenney (they/them) (@cmckenney) September 12, 2021

Coun. Diane Deans, chair of the police services board, also said police would have resources to intervene if necessary. She urged demonstrators to consider another location, and shared a story of her own health challenges, having battled ovarian cancer.

"As someone who has been through a major health crisis, I would implore (Monday's) protesters to remember health care workers are there to provide critical care and patients are there to receive that care. This should be unimpeded. There are other places to protest," Deans said.

As someone who has been through a major health crisis, I would implore tomorrow’s protesters to remember health care workers are there to provide critical care and patients are there to receive that care. This should be unimpeded. There are other places to protest. — Diane Deans (@dianedeans) September 13, 2021

The Ottawa Hospital's Twitter account shared a seven-tweet thread about the planned demonstration.

"Those demonstrating outside of the hospital are putting not only staff and physicians at risk, but also the hundreds of patients who come to the hospital for care every day," the thread said. "While we respect everyone’s right to free speech, we disagree with the position that these demonstrators have taken.

"We encourage everyone to get vaccinated, as it is the best form of protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19."

The Ottawa Hospital added that it increased its security presence to protect staff and patients.