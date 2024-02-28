OTTAWA
    • Ottawa man facing weapon charges after single-vehicle crash on Baseline Road, police say

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The Ottawa Police Service says an 18-year-old man is facing weapon-related charges after a crash early Tuesday.

    Police say officers received a call from witnesses reporting a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baseline and Cobden roads at around 1:15 a.m., noting that the driver was trying to run away.

    Officers were able to locate the driver when they arrived on scene and seized a firearm.

    Jeremie Youen is charged with dangerous driving and several firearm-related offences including unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and possession of prohibited ammunition.

    He appeared in court on Tuesday and remains in custody.

