Ottawa man facing weapon charges after single-vehicle crash on Baseline Road, police say

The Ottawa Police Service says an 18-year-old man is facing weapon-related charges after a crash early Tuesday.

Police say officers received a call from witnesses reporting a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baseline and Cobden roads at around 1:15 a.m., noting that the driver was trying to run away.

Officers were able to locate the driver when they arrived on scene and seized a firearm.

Jeremie Youen is charged with dangerous driving and several firearm-related offences including unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and possession of prohibited ammunition.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and remains in custody.