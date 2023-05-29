Ottawa man facing hate charges after alleged assault
Ottawa police have laid hate-motivated charges against a 54-year-old man following an incident on Preston Street earlier this month.
Police say a man approached two young women on Preston Street at around 1:30 p.m. May 14 and began to yell sexually inappropriate and violent, anti-Indigenous slurs at them.
Their parents intervened and the man assaulted them, police said in a news release.
Erick McEvoy is facing one count of inciting hatred in a public place, two counts of assault, four counts of harassment by threatening conduct, and one count of causing a disturbance.
He is due in court on an unannounced date.
