Ottawa man facing charges after multiple assaults in Parliamentary Precinct

A 31-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after several people were injured in a random attack in Ottawa's Parliamentary Precinct, Ottawa police say.

Police and paramedics responded to reports of an assault in the area of Wellington Street and Kent Street, near the Supreme Court of Canada building, at approximately 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

"Officers responded to the area and located multiple victims with non-life-threatening injuries from a blunt metal weapon," police said in a statement.

Ottawa police Insp. Scott Pettis told CTV News Ottawa that as many as five people were attacked.

"The male was utlizing a metal pipe that had been taken away by a good Samaritan on scene," he said. "Officers located him, a small struggle ensued, and they ended up apprehending him without incident."

The suspect is charged with several violent offences including robbery and assault with a weapon.

Police say the man who was arrested is known to them. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Paramedics transported two women to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One woman is listed in stable condition, while the other is in serious condition.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5166.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.