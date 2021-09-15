Advertisement
Ottawa man facing charges after child pornography distributed from Carlington home, police say
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- A 27-year-old Ottawa man is facing child pornography charges after police allege child pornography was distributed from a home in the Carlington area.
The Ottawa Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation in July. Police say the investigation led to information that child pornography had been distributed from a home in Ottawa's west end.
On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant in an apartment on Mayview Avenue.
Patrick Hobson of Ottawa is charged with unlawfully accessing and distribution of child pornography.
Police say the investigation is ongoing to determiner if further charges will be laid.
Correction:
Ottawa police say the residence was located in the Carlington area of Ottawa, not Cartlingwood as previously reported.