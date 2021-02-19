OTTAWA -- An Ottawa man who was charged in December with possession of child pornography is facing new sexual offences.

The Ottawa Police Child Exploitation Unit continued its investigation following the execution of a search warrant at a home on Kirkwood Avenue.

Police say investigators found that between June 6 and Dec. 17, 2020, the suspect engaged in "online conversations and made arrangements to have live sexual acts conducted on children under the age of 16 in exchange for money."

Brian Feehan, 72, of Ottawa is facing eight counts of alleged telecommunications agreement and one charge of conspiracy to commit an offence.

In December, police charged Feehan with three counts of possession of child pornography. On Dec. 18, police said it began an investigation in April 2020 that resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home on Kirkwood Avenue.

The suspect remains in custody.