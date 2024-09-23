Ottawa man dies in motorcycle crash in the Ottawa Valley

Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in the Ottawa Valley this weekend.

The crash happened at around 1:45 p.m. Saturday on County Road 508 near Centennial Lake Road in Greater Madawaska Township, about 16 kilometres southwest of Calabogie, Ont. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, a 27-year-old man from Ottawa, was transported to hospital where he later died.

Police did not identify him.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.