One arrested after Bank Street bakery has front door smashed

Ottawa police say one person has been arrested in connection with a reported break and enter overnight on Bank Street.

Police said they were called to an address on Bank Street near Nepean Street at 1:45 a.m., where a 42-year-old man was arrested.

The man is facing charges of breaking and entering, possession of break and enter instruments, mischief to property and breach of probation.

The bakery Bread and Sons on Bank Street posted to its Instagram story Monday with a photo of wood panelling on its front door.

"Bad news: Had a break-in over the weekend," the post said. "Good news: No one was hurt, and we are still open to serve you delicious treats!"

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Monday.