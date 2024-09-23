Ottawa police investigating reported assaults at Bayview LRT station

Ottawa police say one person has been arrested following a reported incident at Bayview LRT station.

Police said on social media that officers were on scene investigating "an incident" in conjunction with OC Transpo special constables. No details about what that incident is were provided in the tweet and when reached for comment, an Ottawa police spokesperson said no more details would be made immediately available. An update is expected, police said, but as of 4:30 p.m., police had yet to provide more information.

Trains were delayed along the line Monday morning around 11 a.m. OC Transpo said regular service resumed at around 12:15 p.m.

In a memo sent Monday afternoon, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said a passenger on a train was allegedly assaulting other riders.

"Rail service was temporarily held as OC Transpo's Special Constables and Ottawa Police Service attended to the scene. To allow for Ottawa Police Service to conduct their investigation, rail service continued to operate between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations, but only served the westbound platforms of Bayview, Pimisi, and Lyon stations from approximately 11:00 a.m. until 12:10 p.m. During this time, some customers may have had to transfer to another train or experience increased wait times," Amilcar said.

"We continue to support Ottawa Police Service in their investigation and thank all our emergency service partners, including our Special Constables, who quickly arrived on the scene."

A video on social media purports to show a man on an LRT train being confronted by other passengers after allegedly assaulting at least one of them. It is unclear, however, if the individual in the video is the one whom Ottawa police arrested.

Ottawa paramedics said two people suffered minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital.

Amilcar said if customers on OC Transpo feel unsafe, they have some options: