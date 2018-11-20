

Ottawa Police laid a charge of drug impaired driving overnight, after suspect tried to flee police.

The driver was stopped on King Edward Avenue at 12:10am. He refused to stop and drove directly into police cruisers in an attempt to flee, Police say.

The driver was arrested and tested for drug impairment.

The driver was so impaired, Police say, he was taken by to hospital by paramedics for treatment.

Police have not released which drug may be involved.

Ronald Eby, 32 of Ottawa facea a list of charges.

Impaired driving by drugs

Dangerous driving

Flight from police

Mischief

Resisting arrest

Failure to stop

Misuse of plates

Driving with no license

Breach of probation

Since the legalization of cannabis, Ottawa Police have charged 7 suspects with drug impaired driving. One of those cases involved impairment due to cannabis.