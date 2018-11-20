Ottawa man charged with drug-impaired driving
Ottawa Police
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Last Updated Tuesday, November 20, 2018 1:08PM EST
Ottawa Police laid a charge of drug impaired driving overnight, after suspect tried to flee police.
The driver was stopped on King Edward Avenue at 12:10am. He refused to stop and drove directly into police cruisers in an attempt to flee, Police say.
The driver was arrested and tested for drug impairment.
The driver was so impaired, Police say, he was taken by to hospital by paramedics for treatment.
Police have not released which drug may be involved.
Ronald Eby, 32 of Ottawa facea a list of charges.
- Impaired driving by drugs
- Dangerous driving
- Flight from police
- Mischief
- Resisting arrest
- Failure to stop
- Misuse of plates
- Driving with no license
- Breach of probation
Since the legalization of cannabis, Ottawa Police have charged 7 suspects with drug impaired driving. One of those cases involved impairment due to cannabis.