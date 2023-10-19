Ottawa

    • Ottawa man, 76, charged with sexual assault

    Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

    A 76-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to alleged sexual assaults that occurred while he was volunteering for an organization that cares for people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities, Ottawa police say.

    Police say investigators with the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit conducted an investigation into allegations of sexual assault that occurred in Ottawa between May and September.

    Charles Bain, 76, is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

    "SACA investigators believe there could be other victims," police said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

