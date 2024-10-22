Temperature to hit 20 C for a third straight day in Ottawa

The temperature is set to hit 20 C for a third straight day in Ottawa, as Mother Nature continues to deliver a taste of late summer weather to the national capital region.

Environment Canada says the temperature hit 24.5 C on Monday, the warmest temperature so far this fall.

The forecast calls for a high of 24 C today, with the humidex making it feel like 27. Ottawa will see a temperature of 21 C on Wednesday, before temperatures drop to seasonal ahead of the weekend with highs of 10 C on Thursday and 11 C on Friday.

The record for warmest Oct. 22 in Ottawa is 26.5 C, set back in 1979.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Ottawa today. High 27 C.

Clear tonight. Low 15 C.

Wednesday will start off mainly sunny, before increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

Thursday will be cloudy. High 10 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11 C.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 10 C and a low of 2 C.