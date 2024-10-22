Children on school bus make prank calls to 9-1-1 about a woman in distress in eastern Ontario, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police are warning youth about the consequences for making prank calls, after police responded to phony 9-1-1 calls about a woman in distress in eastern Ontario.

Police say 9-1-1 received three calls "believed to be from a woman in distress" between 7:20 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Monday in The Nation Township. The calls initiated an emergency response from police, paramedics and firefighters.

"The investigation revealed these were prank calls from children on a school bus," the OPP said on X.

"The youth were warned and educated about the criminal consequences of public mischief."

Police are reminding the public that 9-1-1 should only be used if you require immediate assistance.