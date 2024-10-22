CHEO introduces new 'safety measures' for viral season, including masking requirements

Eastern Ontario's children's hospital is reintroducing safety measures for the viral season, including requiring people to wear a mask in clinical areas and waiting rooms and limiting the number of caregivers accompanying a patient to an appointment.

CHEO says the viral season can bring a "triple threat for children and youth" with seasonal influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.

"CHEO will lean on proven public health measures like masking and hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of viruses inside the hospital," the children's hospital said in a statement.

All families as well as doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers must wear a mask in all clinical areas where care is being provided, including waiting rooms.

CHEO Is also limiting the number of caregivers that can accompany patients to appointments to one, and "won't allow visitors (including siblings under 12 years old."

"Our priority will always be to protect the health and safety of children, youth and families, as well as our staff and medical staff at CHEO,” Dr. Lindy Samson, CHEO’s interim president and CEO, said in a statement.

"We must all play our part in reducing the spread of viruses and ensuring a safe, happy and healthy fall and winter. That includes keeping vaccines up to date, maintaining proper hand hygiene, and wearing masks in crowded settings and when recovering from respiratory illnesses.”

The Queensway-Carleton Hospital in Ottawa's west end requires masks in all areas of the Emergency Department, and everyone is "required to wear a mask when interacting with patients."

According to the Ottawa Hospital's website, masks are required if you are a patient going in for an appointment or are symptomatic.

The University Health Network in Toronto announced, as of Oct. 28, that all visitors to its sites will be required to wear a mask when receiving or waiting for care. Masks will still be optional in common areas such as lobbies and food courts.