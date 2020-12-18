Advertisement
Ottawa man, 72, facing child pornography charges
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 10:39AM EST
OTTAWA -- A 72-year-old Ottawa man is facing child pornography charges.
The Ottawa Police Service Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation in April. Police say on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Kirkwood Avenue.
Brian Feehan is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid.