OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa man, 67, facing charges after head-on collision on Hwy 7 left 2 injured

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Share

    A 67-year-old driver from Ottawa is facing careless driver charges after a head-on collision on Highway 7 in eastern Ontario Friday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police say they received a call around 3:45 p.m. reporting a head-on collision on the highway near McGowan Lake.

    When officers arrived on the scene, they found three vehicles were involved in the incident.

    Two drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    They received assistance by an off-duty firefighter prior to the arrival of emergency responders, and before they were taken to hospital.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's why some allergy experts don't think peanut bans are a good idea

    The end of summer means the return to packing lunches, and that rings alarm bells for parents of children with severe food allergies. Bans on nuts and peanuts were once a staple of school rules, and while a growing number of institutions have done away with those policies, advocates say the lesson should be to focus on prevention and treatment.

    OPINION

    OPINION Is it getting too expensive to raise a child in Canada?

    If you're planning to have a child or are curious about the costs of raising one in today's economy, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you budget for a new baby, and explains some of the benefits and tax credits available to new parents.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News