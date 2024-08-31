Ottawa man, 67, facing charges after head-on collision on Hwy 7 left 2 injured

A 67-year-old driver from Ottawa is facing careless driver charges after a head-on collision on Highway 7 in eastern Ontario Friday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say they received a call around 3:45 p.m. reporting a head-on collision on the highway near McGowan Lake.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three vehicles were involved in the incident.

Two drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

They received assistance by an off-duty firefighter prior to the arrival of emergency responders, and before they were taken to hospital.