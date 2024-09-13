Longtime Ottawa MPP Lisa MacLeod announces she won't seek re-election
Longtime Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod has announced she will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election, bringing an end to a lengthy career at Queen's Park.
MacLeod was first elected to Queen's Park in the riding of Nepean—Carleton in 2006. She would go on to be re-elected five times, including twice after the Nepean—Carleton riding was split in two. She currently represents Nepean.
MacLeod posted a video to X Friday afternoon, thanking constituents for their support.
"It's an honour to represent you and I look forward to supporting the next generation of progressive conservatives in the next election," she wrote.
During her time in office, she served as Minister Children, Community and Social Services from 2018 to 2019, and was also the Minister Responsible for Women's Issues. In 2019, she became the Minister of Heritage, Tourism, Culture and Sport, but was left out of cabinet after the 2022 election.
Not long after the 2022 election, MacLeod took an extended leave of absence, citing mental health struggles. She later said she had been diagnosed with bipolar and metabolic disorders.
As Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, MacLeod was the target of numerous protests over her handling the of the province's autism program. She was also the target of threats and travelled with an OPP security detail for some time. MacLeod also cancelled the former Liberal government's basic income pilot project, admitting to breaking an election promise.
In an interview with the Ottawa Citizen, former Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk alleged she approached him at a Rolling Stones concert and swore at him. She later apologized.
In the video she posted to social media, MacLeod described some of her accomplishments over the years.
"I started as the youngest person in two parliaments and I'm leaving as the longest-serving woman in this term. I'm proud to also be the longest-serving MPP in Ottawa right now and the first woman elected to Queen's Park in Nepean—Carleton," she said.
"I will also be proud of securing investments locally, like the Strandherd-Armstrong Bridge, numerous schools, 1Door4Care at CHEO, the Barrhaven town centre, and the interchange at Barnsdale and the 416."
She was also the champion of Ontario's concussion legislation, Rowan's Law. The bill established mandatory requirements for removal-from-sport and return-to-sport protocols if an athlete is suspected of having sustained a concussion. It also set up a concussion code of conduct to set out rules of behavior to minimize concussions while playing sport. It was named after Rowan Stringer, an Ottawa teen who died after suffering a concussion while playing rugby.
Of late, she has been an outspoken defender of Israel's actions in Gaza, calling herself a "Zionist" in her X bio. In her video Friday, she said she was proud of defending minority voices "such as the Jewish community as we speak," she said.
Premier Doug Ford called her a "true champion" who served Ontario for nearly two decades.
"I most admire her bravery in sharing her journey to mental wellness and her dedication to always standing up for what she believes in. Lisa will forever be a part of our Ontario PC family," Ford wrote on X.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe called MacLeod's announcement the "end of an era."
"Lisa has been a passionate advocate for Nepean and for all of Ottawa. Lisa's inspiring work in promoting mental health and concussion safety has led to real positive changes for everyone across Ontario," he wrote on X.
The next provincial election is scheduled to take place in 2026.
