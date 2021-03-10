OTTAWA -- Ottawa police investigators are concerned there may be other victims after a Judo coach was charged with sexual offences involving a youth.

The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation in January into alleged incidents that occurred between January 2020 and February 2021.

Police say the victim was 13 years old at the time of the first offence. Investigators allege the suspect was the victim's Judo coach.

Marcello De Almeida of Ottawa is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation of a young person and two counts of sexual interference.

Police say the accused is also known as Marcello Almeida.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.