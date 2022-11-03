Ottawa home sales down for eighth straight month
Ottawa home sales dropped 41 per cent in October as rising interest rates created hesitancy for buyers, the Ottawa Real Estate Board says.
A total of 987 residential properties were sold across the city of Ottawa in October, down from 1,670 from October 2021. It's the eighth month Ottawa saw a decrease in home sales from the year before, and the largest decline this year.
"After the volatility of the past two pandemic years, which was unsustainable, the market is correcting and adjusting," OREB president Penny Torontow said in a statement.
"The slowdown is compounded by Bank of Canada interest rate increases, which further exacerbates buyer hesitancy and weakens people's purchasing power – especially first-time homebuyers."
The Bank of Canada increased its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent form 3.25 per cent on Oct. 26, the sixth rate increase of the year.
Torontow says demand for housing is still high in Ottawa, with increasing inventory available.
"Buyers have more choices and time to shop for their new home," Torontow said.
"However, the ongoing speculation about where prices and interest rates are headed shakes consumer confidence and has made some prospective Buyers take a wait-and-see approach."
The Ottawa Real Estate Board says there were 2,047 new listings in October, a four per cent increase from 2021.
Home sales in Ottawa decreased 33 per cent in September, 27 per cent in August and 35 per cent in July.
The average sale price for a home in Ottawa was $577,873 last month, down five per cent from October 2021. Condo prices increased 9 per cent to $455,691.
The OREB says the year-to-date average sale prices of $780,390 for residential units is up eight per cent from last year, while the average sale price of $456,470 for condominiums represents a 9 per cent increase from October 2021.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
WATCH LIVE | Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote a cryptocurrency fundraiser for 'Freedom Convoy'
Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote and co-ordinate a cryptocurrency fundraiser for protesters who descended upon Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 mandates last winter.
Ontario government says it has 'no choice' but to pass bill preventing school strike
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining
Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in U.S. illegally
David DePape, the Canadian man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha
In Bucha, Russian soldiers hunted people on lists prepared by their intelligence services and went door to door to identify potential threats. Those who didn't pass this filtration, including volunteer fighters and civilians suspected of assisting Ukrainian troops, were tortured and executed, surveillance video, audio intercepts and interviews show.
Annual flu shot can greatly reduce risk of stroke in adults, Canadian researchers say
Getting the flu shot can significantly reduce the chances of having a stroke, according to a new Canadian study.
Freeland to unveil federal fall economic statement today
On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present Canadians with an update on the state of the economy.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. police seek other alleged victims as Catholic priest is charged with sex crimes
A retired Roman Catholic priest is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents on P.E.I. in the 1990s.
-
'Visibly shaken up': Alleged Fredericton carjacking ends outside Salisbury, N.B.
Chris Brown says he couldn't believe it when he heard how one of his vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.
-
Racist, homophobic graffiti written on car in Bridgewater, N.S.
Police in Bridgewater, N.S., are investigating after racist and homophobic graffiti was written on a car earlier this week.
Toronto
-
Ontario government says it has 'no choice' but to pass bill preventing school strike
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
-
These schools will close for Ontario's education worker walkout on Friday
Here's where the major boards across the Greater Toronto Area currently stand as 55,000 education workers prepare to walk off the job on Friday.
-
This is how many Toronto childcare operators opted into the $10 a day program
Approximately 84 per cent of the licenced childcare centres in Toronto opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the deadline for applications on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 3 P.M.
LIVE @ 3 P.M. | Quebec health officials to give COVID-19 update
Quebec public health officials are scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Thursday at 3 p.m. Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau will be joined by Dr. Jean Longtin, a microbiologist and clinical expert in pandemic management at the Health Ministry.
-
CLIMATE FEATURE
CLIMATE FEATURE | Inuit community leads Arctic shift to clean energy
For many years, Inukjuak, like many communities in the north, has relied on diesel to heat homes, keep the lights on, and power its institutions. Diesel is a potentially hazardous fuel, which can only be delivered to the community when the ice thaws. Spills can be catastrophic in communities which rely on hunting and fishing for food. Now, for the first time in the region, construction his underway on a massive hydroelectric project. When it’s completed, it will replace diesel at the community’s primary source of energy, and provide a surplus which Inukjuak will sell to Hydro-Quebec.
-
Montreal sees at least 16 suspicious car fires in under 24 hours
Montreal firefighters were hard at work Wednesday night and Thursday morning, putting out the flames of at least 16 car fires. In one instance, at least 10 cars burned in the same lot.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rainbow school board changes course, closing Friday
As the labour dispute between the Ontario government and provincial education workers escalates, the Rainbow District School Board has decided to close its schools on Friday as unions withdraw services.
-
Police investigate two deaths in Sturgeon Falls
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating two deaths after crews responded to a residential structure fire in Sturgeon Falls on Wednesday.
-
Hwy. 144 remains closed after serious crash Wednesday night
Highway 144 remains closed from Gogama to Timmins more than 12 hours after a serious crash in the Watershed area, MTO says.
London
-
Fatal crash near Ingersoll
Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal collision that happened near Thames Centre. First responders were called to the scene on Putnam Road around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a serious, single-vehicle crash.
-
BB gun seized after police report people shot at
A London man is facing charges after reports of people being shot at with pellets or BBs. Around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday police received multiple 9-1-1 calls to the area of 700-block of Southdale Road East near Wellington Road where people and vehicles were reportedly shot at.
-
Crash causes traffic delays in west London
A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic in west London Thursday morning. London fire and EMS could be seen on the scene as well as a tow truck.
Winnipeg
-
Two councillors who endorsed Glen Murray ousted from mayor's inner circle
Winnipeg's new mayor has announced who will be in his inner circle, leaving some members who endorsed his opponent Glen Murray on the outside looking in.
-
Warm weather breaks records in Manitoba
Wednesday saw temperatures soar to above 20 degrees in parts of the province, breaking decades-old weather records in some places.
-
New joint police unit to focus on high-risk and violent offenders in Manitoba
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in fatal stabbing sentenced to 4.5 years
A Guelph man convicted of manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of Nick Tanti has been sentenced to four and a half years behind bars.
-
Ontario government says it has 'no choice' but to pass bill preventing school strike
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
-
Waterloo, Ont. youths sent to hospital after consuming unknown substance: police
Several young people in Waterloo, Ont. were transported to hospital Wednesday after consuming what police suspect were drugs.
Calgary
-
Calgary man wanted by police may know something about murder case
Four months after Shawn McCormack was found dead in a southwest alley, Calgary police are still investigating the circumstances of his murder.
-
'The best dog': Aster needs adopting after 476 days at the Calgary Humane Society
All Aster wants for Christmas is her forever home.
-
Work needed to protect animals in Crowsnest Pass: study
Volunteers with a conservation group have been watching and recording wildlife activity near a risky crossing in southern Alberta and say more needs to be done to protect animals.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mom consumed with rodent infestation in her apartment
A woman living with her son in a Saskatchewan Housing apartment complex in the Eastview neighbourhood of Saskatoon wants something done about the rodents in her building.
-
Saskatoon police respond to transit bus collision
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions Wednesday evening, including one involving a city bus.
-
Developer could nix downtown grocery store over spat with city
The site of a proposed downtown grocery store could remain vacant after the developer was denied a request at a city council meeting earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
'Overwhelming evidence': U.S. judge denies release for man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl
Noah Madrano – the man accused on state charges of luring, kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – has been denied bail release ahead of his trial on U.S. federal charges.
-
Reminder to check Halloween candy issued by Alta. RCMP after 'suspicious' substance found
Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating whether an unidentifiable substance found in Halloween candy is a criminal offence.
-
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Caught on camera: Black-clad man rushes at victim moments before Surrey, B.C., shooting
Moments before a daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., this week, surveillance video captured a man dressed head-to-toe in black rushing up to the victim and then running away from the scene.
-
Heavy rain, snowfall warnings issued in B.C. over latest atmospheric river
The latest atmospheric river to approach British Columbia has prompted a series of weather warnings for the province's South Coast and Interior.
-
'I'm a work in progress': Pamela Anderson on restoring her B.C. home and herself
Model, actress and environmental crusader Pamela Anderson is on a mission of rehabilitation.
Regina
-
Employees, residents wondering what's next after province ends relationship with Emerald Park care home
The Saskatchewan government is facing more criticism over its decision to move residents out of an Emerald Park nursing home.
-
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
-
Fatal shooting in Melville leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.