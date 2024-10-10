OTTAWA
    • Ottawa ranks as one of the top 5 party cities in Canada, Uber survey shows

    A party is seen in an image from shutterstock.com
    Canada's capital may have a reputation of being the town that fun forgot, but a new survey shows Ottawa climbed in the rankings of biggest partying cities in the country.

    Uber Canada's nightlife index ranks Ottawa 4th on the list of Top 10 partying cities in Canada, up from 9th last year.

    The index is based on the volume of rides booked through Uber between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. every month.

    Toronto is ranked as Canda's Top Party City, followed by London, Ont. and Winnipeg. Kingston was ranked in the top 10 in 2023, but fell off the list of party cities in 2024.

    The top five hangover foods based on Uber Eats orders between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays are hot coffee, hash brown, bagels, iced coffee and doughnuts.

    Uber's nightlife index also ranks the five biggest partying nights of the year, based on the volume of rides between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

    1. Halloween Weekend, October 27-31
    2. New Years, December 31
    3. St Patrick’s Day, March 17
    4. Calgary Stampede, July 7-16
    5. Holiday Party Season - December 10-17

