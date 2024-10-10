5 things to know about the Ottawa Senators this season

The puck drops for a new season for the Ottawa Senators tonight.

The Senators host the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Canadian Tire Centre to start the 2024-25 season. The Senators will play 41 games at home this season.

You can catch tonight’s game on TSN 5 and TSN 1200, with the puck drop at 7 p.m.

What’s new at Canadian Tire Centre

The Senators have upgraded the fan experience at Canadian Tire Centre for the upcoming season.

More self-serve concessions have been set up on both the 100 and 200 level, and there is a new drink market near the main entrance. There is now a Wayne Gretzky Distillery Cocktail Lounge at section 109.

There’s a variety of new food options, including a Canadian Cubano sandwich, crispy Korean chicken bowl, shawarma nachos, steak and potatoes, sushi, salads and a sugar bush cheesecake.

Fans will also be able to purchase new souvenir cups and containers this season.

Ottawa Senators souvenir cups and popcorn buckets. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

Four new faces to watch

The Ottawa Senators have several new faces on the opening night roster. Here is a look at four key new additions.

Linus Ullmark

The Senators acquired Ullmark to be their number one goaltender just before the NHL draft in June. Ullmark had a record of 22-10-7 with a 2.57 goals against average with the Boston Bruins last season. Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender in 2022-23.

The Sens announced on Wednesday that Ullmark signed a four-year, $33 million contract extension.

Nick Jensen

Jensen arrives in Ottawa after a trade with the Washington Capitals in July. Jensen spent the past five and a half seasons in Washington.

The 33-year-old defenceman had 14 points with the Capitals last season.

David Perron

The 36-year-old Perron signed a two-year contract with the Senators in the off-season. Perron won the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2018-19. He had 17 goals and 30 assists with the Detroit Red Wings last season.

Nick Cousins

Cousins brings Stanley Cup pedigree to the Ottawa Senators this season. Cousins signed a one-year contract with the Senators this summer after spending last season with the Florida Panthers. Cousins had 15 points in 69 games last season.

Ottawa Senators' Nick Jensen (3) and Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher (11) try to control the puck in front of Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during first period NHL pre-season hockey action in Ottawa on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)

Five key players for the Senators this season

The Senators will need the entire team firing on all cylinders this season to make the playoffs, but some players will have bigger roles than others. Here is a look at five key players (besides Ullmark).

Brady Tkachuk

After watching his brother Matthew win the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in June, Sens captain Brady Tkachuk will have his sights set on the playoffs this season. Tkachuk led the club with 37 goals and 37 assists last season.

Tim Stutzle

Stutzle enters the season as the Senators number one centre, after posting 70 points last season. This is Stutzle’s fifth season in Ottawa and is a key part of the core.

Jake Sanderson

This is the first season of Sanderson’s eight-year, $64.4 million contract with the Senators, and expectations are high for the defenceman that will be part of the club’s core moving forward. Sanderson had 10 goals and 28 assists last season, and NHL.com names him as a breakout star for the Senators this season.

Josh Norris

All eyes will be on Josh Norris this season, particularly his shoulder. Norris enters the season coming off the third shoulder surgery of his career in March, after injuring his shoulder in February. Norris had 16 goals and 30 points in 50 games last season.

Shane Pinto

Shane Pinto will be in the lineup opening night after missing the first 41 games last season following a suspension. Pinto signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Senators in the off-season, and scored a hat trick in a pre-season game against Montreal. NHL.com names Pinto as a breakout candidate for the Senators this season.

Key games for the Senators

Here is a look at some of the key dates and facts for the Ottawa Senators this season:

The Ottawa Senators longest road trip is Dec. 17 to Jan. 7 (nine games), while Ottawa hosts the World Junior Hockey Championship.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers visit on Oct. 10

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers make their only visit to Ottawa on Nov. 19

The Calgary Flames visit Ottawa for the only time this season on Nov. 25

The first round of the Battle of Ontario is November 12 in Toronto. The Maple Leafs make their first visit to Ottawa on Jan. 25.

The Montreal Canadians make their first visit to Canadian Tire Centre on Feb. 22. Montreal is also in Ottawa on April 11.

The Winnipeg Jets visit Ottawa for their only time this season on Feb. 26.

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks are in Ottawa on April 15.

Senators promo nights

Here is a look at the Senators promotional schedule:

Oct. 14 – Sensgiving

Oct. 19 – Spartacat’s Birthday

Nov. 2 – Oktoberfest

Nov. 14 – Indigenous Culture Celebration

Nov. 19 – Hockey Fights Cancer

Nov. 23 – Thomas Chabot Bobblehead Giveaway

Dec. 5 – Country Night

Dec. 11 – First Responders Night

Jan. 16 – Hockey Talks mental health awareness night

Jan. 30 – Canadian Armed Forces Night

Feb. 1 – Star Wars Game

March 1 – Jake Sanderson Bobblehead Giveaway

March 8 - Kids Takeover

March 10 – Women in Sport

March 29 – Apres Ski

April 3 – Pride Night

April 13, April 15 and April 17 – Fan Appreciation Week

Throwback Thursday’s games will be held on Oct. 17, Nov. 7, Nov. 21, Jan. 9, March 13 and March 20.

The Throwback Thursdays include throwback concession prices, throwback music and an "epic poster series giveaway," according to the Sens.