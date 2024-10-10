5 things to know about the Ottawa Senators this season
The puck drops for a new season for the Ottawa Senators tonight.
The Senators host the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Canadian Tire Centre to start the 2024-25 season. The Senators will play 41 games at home this season.
You can catch tonight’s game on TSN 5 and TSN 1200, with the puck drop at 7 p.m.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Senators this season.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
What’s new at Canadian Tire Centre
The Senators have upgraded the fan experience at Canadian Tire Centre for the upcoming season.
More self-serve concessions have been set up on both the 100 and 200 level, and there is a new drink market near the main entrance. There is now a Wayne Gretzky Distillery Cocktail Lounge at section 109.
There’s a variety of new food options, including a Canadian Cubano sandwich, crispy Korean chicken bowl, shawarma nachos, steak and potatoes, sushi, salads and a sugar bush cheesecake.
Fans will also be able to purchase new souvenir cups and containers this season.
Ottawa Senators souvenir cups and popcorn buckets. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)
Four new faces to watch
The Ottawa Senators have several new faces on the opening night roster. Here is a look at four key new additions.
Linus Ullmark
The Senators acquired Ullmark to be their number one goaltender just before the NHL draft in June. Ullmark had a record of 22-10-7 with a 2.57 goals against average with the Boston Bruins last season. Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender in 2022-23.
The Sens announced on Wednesday that Ullmark signed a four-year, $33 million contract extension.
Nick Jensen
Jensen arrives in Ottawa after a trade with the Washington Capitals in July. Jensen spent the past five and a half seasons in Washington.
The 33-year-old defenceman had 14 points with the Capitals last season.
David Perron
The 36-year-old Perron signed a two-year contract with the Senators in the off-season. Perron won the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2018-19. He had 17 goals and 30 assists with the Detroit Red Wings last season.
Nick Cousins
Cousins brings Stanley Cup pedigree to the Ottawa Senators this season. Cousins signed a one-year contract with the Senators this summer after spending last season with the Florida Panthers. Cousins had 15 points in 69 games last season.
Ottawa Senators' Nick Jensen (3) and Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher (11) try to control the puck in front of Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during first period NHL pre-season hockey action in Ottawa on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)
Five key players for the Senators this season
The Senators will need the entire team firing on all cylinders this season to make the playoffs, but some players will have bigger roles than others. Here is a look at five key players (besides Ullmark).
Brady Tkachuk
After watching his brother Matthew win the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in June, Sens captain Brady Tkachuk will have his sights set on the playoffs this season. Tkachuk led the club with 37 goals and 37 assists last season.
Tim Stutzle
Stutzle enters the season as the Senators number one centre, after posting 70 points last season. This is Stutzle’s fifth season in Ottawa and is a key part of the core.
Jake Sanderson
This is the first season of Sanderson’s eight-year, $64.4 million contract with the Senators, and expectations are high for the defenceman that will be part of the club’s core moving forward. Sanderson had 10 goals and 28 assists last season, and NHL.com names him as a breakout star for the Senators this season.
Josh Norris
All eyes will be on Josh Norris this season, particularly his shoulder. Norris enters the season coming off the third shoulder surgery of his career in March, after injuring his shoulder in February. Norris had 16 goals and 30 points in 50 games last season.
Shane Pinto
Shane Pinto will be in the lineup opening night after missing the first 41 games last season following a suspension. Pinto signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Senators in the off-season, and scored a hat trick in a pre-season game against Montreal. NHL.com names Pinto as a breakout candidate for the Senators this season.
Key games for the Senators
Here is a look at some of the key dates and facts for the Ottawa Senators this season:
- The Ottawa Senators longest road trip is Dec. 17 to Jan. 7 (nine games), while Ottawa hosts the World Junior Hockey Championship.
- The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers visit on Oct. 10
- Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers make their only visit to Ottawa on Nov. 19
- The Calgary Flames visit Ottawa for the only time this season on Nov. 25
- The first round of the Battle of Ontario is November 12 in Toronto. The Maple Leafs make their first visit to Ottawa on Jan. 25.
- The Montreal Canadians make their first visit to Canadian Tire Centre on Feb. 22. Montreal is also in Ottawa on April 11.
- The Winnipeg Jets visit Ottawa for their only time this season on Feb. 26.
- Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks are in Ottawa on April 15.
Senators promo nights
Here is a look at the Senators promotional schedule:
- Oct. 14 – Sensgiving
- Oct. 19 – Spartacat’s Birthday
- Nov. 2 – Oktoberfest
- Nov. 14 – Indigenous Culture Celebration
- Nov. 19 – Hockey Fights Cancer
- Nov. 23 – Thomas Chabot Bobblehead Giveaway
- Dec. 5 – Country Night
- Dec. 11 – First Responders Night
- Jan. 16 – Hockey Talks mental health awareness night
- Jan. 30 – Canadian Armed Forces Night
- Feb. 1 – Star Wars Game
- March 1 – Jake Sanderson Bobblehead Giveaway
- March 8 - Kids Takeover
- March 10 – Women in Sport
- March 29 – Apres Ski
- April 3 – Pride Night
- April 13, April 15 and April 17 – Fan Appreciation Week
Throwback Thursday’s games will be held on Oct. 17, Nov. 7, Nov. 21, Jan. 9, March 13 and March 20.
The Throwback Thursdays include throwback concession prices, throwback music and an "epic poster series giveaway," according to the Sens.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Hurricane Milton makes landfall, more than 1.6 million customers are left without power in Florida
The Category 2 storm has left 1.6 million homes and businesses without power in Florida as Milton pummels through the state.
Company must refund $1-million deposit after failing to complete West Vancouver home on time, court rules
A West Vancouver company has been ordered to repay a homebuyer's $1-million deposit after it failed to complete construction on the property in time.
Did John Rustad witness an overdose death on his way to the B.C. leaders' debate?
During the campaign, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad has repeatedly said people are "dying on the streets" in the province – and on Tuesday he claimed to have witnessed that very thing in downtown Vancouver while he was on his way to the leaders' debate.
Washington state woman calls 911 after being hounded by up to 100 raccoons
Sheriff's deputies in Washington's Kitsap County frequently get calls about animals -- loose livestock, problem dogs. But the 911 call they received recently from a woman being hounded by dozens of raccoons swarming her home near Poulsbo stood out.
video Why are there cars in the Detroit River?
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Biden, Harris condemn storm misinformation ahead of Hurricane Milton landfall
President Joe Biden warned on Wednesday that Hurricane Milton carried incredible destructiveness and urged people to take safe shelter while condemning misinformation about the storm as un-American.
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
'We want things to go forward': Bloc leader hints his party 'might' help end House impasse
The leader of the Bloc Quebecois says his party 'might play a role' in helping the Liberals get House of Commons business rolling again — after days of Conservative-led debate on a privilege matter — but that his assistance would come at a cost.
Pilot dies aboard Turkish Airlines flight, forcing emergency landing in New York
A Turkish Airlines jetliner headed from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing in New York on Wednesday after the captain died on board, an airline official said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Fourteen-year-old girl pleads guilty to manslaughter in Halifax teen's stabbing death
A 14-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy near a Halifax mall earlier this year.
-
As Hurricane Milton makes landfall, more than 1.6 million customers are left without power in Florida
The Category 2 storm has left 1.6 million homes and businesses without power in Florida as Milton pummels through the state.
-
Man, woman from British Columbia die in Cape Breton crash
A man and woman from British Columbia died in a two-vehicle crash in Baddeck Inlet, N.S., on Monday evening.
Toronto
-
William Osler Health System apologizes after Sikh patient's beard shaved 'without consent and without medical necessity'
William Osler Health System is apologizing for an incident in which an elderly Sikh patient’s facial hair was shaved 'without consent and without medical necessity' by staff at Brampton Civic Hospital.
-
As Hurricane Milton makes landfall, more than 1.6 million customers are left without power in Florida
The Category 2 storm has left 1.6 million homes and businesses without power in Florida as Milton pummels through the state.
-
'I should have been there': Toronto mayor says she regrets not being at Oct. 7 vigil
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is expressing regret for not attending a massive vigil held earlier this week where the city’s Jewish community commemorated one year since the October 7 terrorist attack. But her explanation isn’t adding up, event organizers say.
Montreal
-
Old Montreal fire: another building owned by same landlord shot at overnight
Three young people aged 17, 19 and 20 were arrested after shots were fired late on Tuesday near Old Montreal.
-
Montembeault posts 47-save shutout, Canadiens blank Maple Leafs 1-0 in season-opener
Sam Montembeault made 47 saves, Cole Caufield scored the game-winning goal and the Montreal Canadiens opened the NHL season with a 1-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at the Bell Centre.
-
Renewed calls to remove Terrebonne bike path in NDG amid parking and traffic concerns
Residents are once again calling for the removal of the bike path along Terrebonne Street in NDG to be taken down because of disruptions to traffic and parking.
Northern Ontario
-
As Hurricane Milton makes landfall, more than 1.6 million customers are left without power in Florida
The Category 2 storm has left 1.6 million homes and businesses without power in Florida as Milton pummels through the state.
-
Hundreds of thousands of popular vehicles recalled in Canada over steering issue
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
-
Members of North Bay-based 22 Wing participates in NATO air defense exercises in Greece
For the last few weeks, fighter jets have been spotted soaring over Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula, part of the ‘Ramstein Flag 24’ that includes military personnel from 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base North Bay.
Windsor
-
'A lot of carnage': Witnesses testify in first day of careless driving trial of Windsor man
Brett Iler pleaded not guilty to six charges Wednesday as a result of a double fatal collision in the 2022 RetroFest Classic Car Cruise.
-
video
video Why are there cars in the Detroit River?
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
-
'A pretty unique team': Windsor’s USAR team one of four in the province
The team responsible for rescuing a man found on the metal deck beneath the main roadway of the Ambassador Bridge is one of only four such teams in the province.
London
-
Western University and CUPE 2361 reach tentative agreement
Western University and workers represented by CUPE 2361 have reached a tentative agreement. Members could be back to work as early as Oct. 17.
-
Knights win in OT
The London Knights were in Owen Sound Wednesday tonight with some reinforcements back in the lineup.
-
'How many lives we need to continue losing?': Son of fatal crash victim calling for intersection changes in Thamesford
This latest crash was the second fatal and third serious accident at this intersection in the past couple of months - when asked, locals said that the intersection is 'kind of blind.'
Kitchener
-
Person struck by GO train in Kitchener has died, police confirm
One person was struck by a GO train, near the Kitchener station, on Wednesday morning.
-
Blast from decades past: What we found inside the walls at CTV Kitchener's former home
A former employee of CTV Kitchener has found a few memories buried in the walls of our old home at 864 King Street West.
-
Experts say lithium batteries are safe – if used properly
Lithium batteries, found in everything from cellphones to electric vehicles, have become a part of our daily lives – but recent fires have prompted concerns about their use.
Barrie
-
Barrie man accused of stabbing police officer denied bail
A Barrie man accused of assaulting a police officer in late September, which then became the topic of conversation in parliament last week, has been denied bail.
-
One person critically injured after being shot during armed robbery at gas station: OPP
Provincial police are investigating reports of an armed robbery in Amaranth Township that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
-
Barrie man found not guilty in 1994 death of Katherine Janeiro
The jury reached a verdict on Wednesday in the 1994 Katherine Janeiro murder case, finding her former boyfriend, Bruce Ellis, not guilty.
Winnipeg
-
Human smuggling charge laid against Winnipeg man: RCMP
A 42-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with human smuggling following an investigation near a Canada-U.S. border crossing in Manitoba.
-
Hellebuyck earns 38th career shutout, Jets trounce Oilers 6-0
Mason Appleton had a goal and two assists as the Winnipeg Jets trounced the Edmonton Oilers 6-0 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday.
-
New bill to regulate sale of machetes, other long-bladed weapons in Manitoba
A bill restricting the sale of long-bladed weapons was introduced in Manitoba Wednesday by Justice Minister Matt Wiebe.
Calgary
-
Canadians brace for hurricane Milton as it hits Florida
As hurricane Milton slams into Florida, many Canadians living in the storm's path are preparing to evacuate or hunker down.
-
Man charged with arson following Calgary townhome explosion still in hospital
Calgary police say more charges are expected against a man accused of intentionally starting a fire that caused an explosion in northeast Calgary over the weekend.
-
1 dead in southwest Calgary collision between bus and car
One person is dead following a motor-vehicle collision in Calgary's southwest on Wednesday evening.
Edmonton
-
Congested roads a 'ticking time bomb,' say residents of fast-growing Edmonton neighbourhoods
Residents of communities like Allard say there are traffic snarls on local roads every morning, leading to dangerous driving.
-
Police release video of encampment found dug into hill under High Level Bridge
On Wednesday, Edmonton police posted video of a large encampment found excavated under the High Level Bridge in August.
-
Should magpies be Edmonton's bird? Here's how to cast your vote
Edmontonians are being asked to cast their ballot for the local bird they think best represents our city.
Regina
-
'Was a really dumb mistake': Sask. Party MLA nominee apologizes for using racist slur
A Saskatchewan Party candidate publicly apologized on Wednesday after it was revealed that he used a racial slur in caucus offices a year and a half ago.
-
Regina girl diagnosed with rare genetic condition faces limited treatment options
For Scarlett Hicks, everyday life is challenging, as the two-year-old lives with a long list of medical conditions.
-
Increased RCMP presence in Whitewood over robbery with firearm
Saskatchewan RCMP say a larger police presence in Whitewood is related to a report of robbery with a firearm.
Saskatoon
-
'Was a really dumb mistake': Sask. Party MLA nominee apologizes for using racist slur
A Saskatchewan Party candidate publicly apologized on Wednesday after it was revealed that he used a racial slur in caucus offices a year and a half ago.
-
Overcapacity: Saskatoon ER worker says 'people would die' waiting for care in the event of a disaster
Healthcare workers rallied outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon Wednesday, advocating for better conditions in emergency rooms.
-
'I'm lucky where I'm at': Sask. woman intends to stay in Sarasota amid Hurricane Milton
Milton is shaping up to be a monster of a storm, expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the region.
Vancouver
-
'I'm incredibly lucky': Man who stole Vancouver police cruiser hit cyclist
It all happened within a matter of seconds. Christopher Taylor was biking near an East Vancouver park on a leisurely Sunday morning when he looked left to see a police cruiser barrelling toward him.
-
Parents of 13-year-old who died in B.C. homeless camp share their story in Ottawa
The parents of a teen who died of a suspected drug overdose are calling on the government to improve addiction and mental health care.
-
B.C. Green leader makes public safety announcement, misses Vancouver rally
On the heels of a commanding performance at the only televised leaders’ debate of the 2024 provincial election, the leader of the BC Green Party was scheduled to speak at a lively rally after making a public safety announcement in downtown Vancouver, but lost her voice and missed it at the last minute.
Vancouver Island
-
UVic PhD candidate working to bring first ever portable microplastics test kit to market
Abbas Motalebizadeh is a PhD candidate at the University of Victoria’s Mechanical Engineering Department and on Wednesday he was at the Victoria International Marina to test the Inner Harbour for microplastics.
-
Did John Rustad witness an overdose death on his way to the B.C. leaders' debate?
During the campaign, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad has repeatedly said people are "dying on the streets" in the province – and on Tuesday he claimed to have witnessed that very thing in downtown Vancouver while he was on his way to the leaders' debate.
-
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo lauds B.C. Green Party in leadup to election
American actor and environmental activist Mark Ruffalo is weighing in on British Columbia politics, lauding the B.C. Green Party's stance on fossil fuels ahead of the Oct. 19 election.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.