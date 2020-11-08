OTTAWA -- It is unofficially the warmest Nov. 8 in Ottawa in more than 80 years.

According to Environment Canada, a temperature of 21.3°C was recorded at the Ottawa Airport at 2 p.m., just passing the record high of 21.1°C set in 1938.

There was also a humidex of 22 as of 2 p.m.

The official high temperature for the day will be reported Monday morning.

It comes as Ottawa experiences an extended bit of summer 2.0 that is forecast to continue through much of this week.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes sunny weather and highs of around 20°C from now until Tuesday. The average high for this time of the year is around 7°C.

Sunday's forecast is sunny. The high was expected to be 20°C, but it was exceeded in the afternoon. Expect a low tonight of 8°C, when it would usually be around -1°C.

Monday's forecast is mainly sunny with a high of 20°C.

Tuesday's outlook is sunny with a high of 21°C.

The forecast for Wednesday includes a high of 19°C, but also has clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Thursday? Sunny and 8°C.

Heat records?

Sunday is the final day that falls on a set of high temperature records set at the Ottawa Airport in 1938.

The heatwave set records from Nov. 4 through Nov. 8.

We may see other record highs set later this week.

The high at the airport for Nov. 9 is 18.5°C, set in 2011 and the high for Nov. 10 is 19.4°C, set in 1948.

Despite the dreary conditions in the forecast for Wednesday, the high temperature may reach a new milestone, as the warmest Nov. 11 on record at the Ottawa airport was in 2002, when the temperature reached 16.5°C.