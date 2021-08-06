OTTAWA -- The Ottawa-Gatineau economy added 6,400 new jobs in July, as COVID-19 restrictions continued to ease in both Ontario and Quebec.

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in the National Capital Region fell to 7.1 per cent last month, compared to 7.8 per cent in June.

In Ottawa, 3,300 jobs were added last month, while Gatineau's economy added 3,100 new jobs.

Gatineau's unemployment rate fell to 5.6 per cent in June, the lowest since March 2020.

Across Canada, Statistics Canada says the economy added 94,000 jobs in July as restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 were rolled back. The unemployment rate was 7.5 per cent.

Kingston's unemployment rate fell from 8.9 per cent in June to 8.5 per cent in July, as 200 new jobs were added in the city.

In Belleville, the unemployment rate fell to 8.8 per cent in July from 10.4 per cent the month before.