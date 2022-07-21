Ottawa gas prices to drop to lowest level since April

The cost to fill up the gas tank in Ottawa is set to drop to its lowest level in three months.

Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will fall four cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday to 174.9 cents per litre.

McTeague tells CTV News Ottawa the drop in gas prices in Ottawa and Ontario is linked to a big drop in demand in the United States.

The 174.9 cents a litre would be the cheapest price for gasoline in Ottawa since April 15.

McTeague is expecting another drop in gas prices in Ottawa and Ontario on Saturday.

Prices dropped below $2 a litre on July 1, in part because of the Ontario government's decision to cut the gas tax for six months.

Gas prices hit a record $2.159 a litre in Ottawa on June 11.

According to ottawagasprices.com, the average price of gasoline was $1.26 a litre one year ago.

With files from CP24 Web Content Writer Joanna Lavoie