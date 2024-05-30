Hundreds of young minds from across Canada compete in national science fair in Ottawa
Nearly 400 of the brightest young minds in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) have converged in the capital for the Canada-Wide Science Fair.
Grade 7 to 12 students from across the country are showcasing their innovative projects. With more than 7,000 student and public visitors expected on Thursday and Friday at Carleton University.
At an awards ceremony, held at the National Arts Centre, there are big prizes up for grabs.
"We'll be giving out about $1.3 million worth of prizes, awards, and scholarships," says Reni Barlow, Youth Science Canada Executive Director. "It's a great opportunity for students if they undertake doing a project."
The Canada-wide Science Fair features a range of projects aimed at solving real-world problems.
"This device we designed over seven months," says, Saras Agrawal, who developed a device to prevent heart attacks using machine learning to predict cardiac events and detect heart diseases.
Evan Budz's project aims to prevent drowning with an AI-based detection system.
"It uses artificial intelligence to distinguish between swimming and drowning in individuals," he says. "When drowning is detected, it produces a three-phase alarm to alert users."
This science fair defies the traditional image of baking soda volcanoes. Noah Bryan has created a test for safe drinking water, which he says is better than current systems.
"I've developed a rapid water test to assess the full spectrum and diversity of lake water," he says.
The event features categories including aerospace, agriculture, digital technology, health, environment, and energy.
Alyssa Morena, an Ottawa student, showed off her project on nuclear batteries, emphasizing their safety and potential as a reliable power source.
"Not all things nuclear are dangerous," says Morena. "Nuclear batteries can provide a safe, uninterrupted power supply for everyday use."
Practical solutions to everyday problems are also on display, like a 'perfect' school locker, or detecting when artificial intelligence is being used for school essays.
Students display their projects at local schools before competing regionally. From there, they advance to the national science fair, with opportunities to compete internationally.
The event also hosts a STEM expo where students can interact with various organizations and gain valuable experience.
BREAKING Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
