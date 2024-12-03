Ottawa to receive 5 cm of snow Wednesday, flurries Tuesday

Ottawa residents might soon have to start plowing their driveways with the city's first dump of snow expected this week.

While heavy snow was seen across Ontario and the Great Lakes in the last week, few places in the national capital region have seen more than a trace of snowfall.

Environment Canada says that might change this week with the forecaster expecting snow on Wednesday amounting to 5 cm. Snowfall is expected throughout the day and into the evening.

Models suggest Ottawa could see up to 15 cm of snow this week.

Last year, Ottawa's first trace of snow came on Oct. 30 and the first winter storm came on Dec. 4.

Tuesday's forecast shows a mix a sun and clouds and light flurries. High of minus 2 C with wind chill nearing minus 10 C. Partly cloudy conditions will become cloudy overnight.

Wednesday shows “periods of snow” beginning in the morning will be met with 20 km/h winds gusting to 40 km/h near noon. High of minus 1 C.

Thursday calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High of minus 2.

By the end of the week, temperatures will drop below zero marking a cold shift in conditions.

There is a small chance of flurries throughout the weekend with daytime highs at minus 6 C on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight lows are expected to stay below minus 10 C.

Snow squall watch for Kingston area

Parts of eastern and southern Ontario are under a snow squall watch on Tuesday.

The watch stretches along Lake Ontario and includes Belleville, Napanee, Prince Edward County and Kingston.

Environment Canada issued the advisory with local snow accumulation expected to peak at 20 cm and peak snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm per hour.

"Lake effect snow squalls over Lake Ontario could move inland tonight and continue into Wednesday night. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common," the forecaster said.

Environment Canada recommends postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.