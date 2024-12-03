Man suffers critical injuries in ATV crash near Almonte

An elderly man suffered critical injuries in an ATV crash near Almonte on Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to Clayton Road in the town of Mississippi Mills, west of Ottawa, shortly before 5 p.m.

Officers found the ATV had rolled over on the road.

Paramedics conducted life-saving measures on the man at the scene. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was identified as a 70-year-old from the area, OPP say.

An investigation is ongoing.