Prosecutors seek to tie Ottawa man to filming of neo-Nazi propaganda videos
Closing arguments began Monday in the terrorism trial of an Ottawa man, who Crown prosecutors allege contributed to the creation of neo-Nazi propaganda and recruitment videos.
Ottawa-area graphic designer Patrick Macdonald, 27, pled not guilty to three charges of terrorism and hate speech in a trial that's stretched just over two weeks in Ontario Superior Court.
Crown prosecutors allege he took part in the activities of a terror group from April 2018 to December 2019, in Quebec and Ontario.
Prosecutors presented three videos downloaded by RCMP in 2020 that had been made to promote the Atomwaffen Division. Canada listed the neo-Nazi group as a terror entity in 2021.
The prosecution is attempting to tie Macdonald to the filming of the group's hate-filled videos and the creation and sharing of Nazi-inspired images, through metadata linked to seized camera equipment, his mobile phone and bank records, and clothing and other equipment seized from his home.
The Crown's arguments, which have largely relied on technical evidence, are expected to wrap Tuesday, after which Macdonald's counsel is expected to lay out the defence's response.
The videos in question contain violent and antisemitic messages and symbols, and show a small, paramilitary-like force donning skull masks with their faces blurred, marching in the woods, shooting what appear to be assault rifles and burning flags and books.
Armed and masked individuals in combat gear, as shown in this still image taken from video, part of the neo-Nazi group known as the Atomwaffen Division, appear in a video released as evidence in a Superior Court trial. Prosecutors allege an Ottawa man helped create the group's promotional videos in Canada, used as propaganda and recruitment tools by the listed terror entity. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Those included a Hebrew bible and the Qur'an, along with an LGBTQ+ pride flag, and the flags of the United States, Israel and the European Union.
Police searched Macdonald's home in 2022 and discovered items including a tactical vest resembling one shown in the videos. They also recovered a skull mask, combat boots, sunglasses and several Cobra-brand handheld radios.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Crown prosecutor Catherine Legault argued these items share close similarities with a figure that appears in two of the videos.
The prosecution argues Macdonald's banking records tie him to purchases in the rural town of Sainte-Ferdinand, Que., about 100 kilometres south of Quebec City, where police believe they discovered a site nearby where some scenes were filmed.
Macdonald's Freedom Mobile cell records also place him at another time and place in Belleville, Ont., where police believe some of the filming took place, based on site inspections and video comparisons.
Legault argued that the seized camera equipment and storage media contain identifiable metadata pointing to the dates and times some scenes were filmed.
The videos and images in question were shared on the Telegram channel "Terrorwave Refined" in 2019.
Armed and masked individuals in combat gear, as shown in this still image taken from video, part of the neo-Nazi group known as the Atomwaffen Division, appear in a video released as evidence in a Superior Court trial. Prosecutors allege an Ottawa man helped create the group's promotional videos in Canada, used as propaganda and recruitment tools by the listed terror entity. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Expert witness Barbara Perry, director of the Centre on Hate, Bias and Extremism at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa, wrote a report on the Atomwaffen group's activities for the case.
She declared that the group promotes accelerationism, the idea that society's institutions should be toppled and replaced with a white supremacist ethno-state. Atomwaffen was first created in 2015 on social media platform called Iron March, designed specifically for right-wing extremists.
None of the allegations against Macdonald has been proven in court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jewish pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Ottawa parliament building
A group of Jewish-Canadian activists protesting Israel's ongoing armed offensive in Gaza have occupied a parliamentary building in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
Toronto library apologizes after staff at east-end branch refuse to help lost girl
The Toronto Public Library is apologizing after staff at a branch in the city’s east end refused to provide a lost child with access to a telephone.
Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season.
Canadian among three climbers missing on New Zealand's highest peak
A Canadian is among three climbers missing after they'd planned to climb New Zealand's highest peak.
2 Ontario men charged after police seize US$40M in suspected cocaine from tractor-trailer in Illinois
Two Ontario men are facing charges after police in the U.S. say they seized 540 kilograms of cocaine from a tractor-trailer along Interstate 80 in Illinois.
Quebec prisons on lockdown after correctional officer severely beaten
Quebec prisons were in lockdown on Tuesday after a correction officer at the Sorel-Tracy detention centre was attacked this week.
This salad brand is being recalled again. Here's why
A Taylor Farms salad kit is being recalled over concerns of a salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
After meeting with Trump, Trudeau to brief opposition leaders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with all opposition leaders today before question period to brief them about his meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
Atlantic
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for N.B. man convicted of armed robbery, assault
Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Northern New Brunswick could see 'significant' snowfall this week
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in northern New Brunswick, warning the region could see 'significant' snowfall later this week.
-
This salad brand is being recalled again. Here's why
A Taylor Farms salad kit is being recalled over concerns of a salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Process around Ontario Place redevelopment was 'unfair' and didn't follow rules: AG
Ontario's auditor general is slamming the Ford government for failing to follow proper process around the redevelopment of Ontario Place, including a revelation that senior staff communicated directly with Therme Canada and other applicants while proposals were still being accepted.
-
Toronto may impose cap on number of Uber, Lyft drivers in the city
Toronto could soon introduce a cap on the number of licences issued to drivers who work for ride-hailing services, including Uber and Lyft.
-
First snowfall expected for Toronto this week
Toronto is expecting it's first snowfall of the season this week.
Montreal
-
Quebec prisons on lockdown after correctional officer severely beaten
Quebec prisons were in lockdown on Tuesday after a correction officer at the Sorel-Tracy detention centre was attacked this week.
-
Quebec to investigate 2 CEGEPs in connection with student safety
Two English-language CEGEPs in Montreal are expected to be investigated by the Quebec Ministry of Higher Education following student complaints about a tense climate due to the war in the Middle East.
-
Porch pirate arrested: Montreal man gets stolen deliveries returned
A Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) man says his community helped save his holidays after he was victim of so-called 'porch pirates.'
Northern Ontario
-
Insults on social media lead to real-life assault in northern Ont.
A Mississauga First Nation woman has been charged with assault after she took offence to comments about her on social media.
-
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
-
Suspect charged with murder in death of North Bay man
A 32-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a death in Magnetawan on Nov. 21.
Windsor
-
Average home price increases to $584,452 in Windsor-Essex
There was an increase in the average sales price of homes and market activity in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
Highway 401 driver charged after Good Samaritan calls police
A 42-year-old driver on Highway 401 is facing impaired charges after a Good Samaritan called police.
-
Driver attempts to avoid police and ends up in ditch: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly tried to evade police and ended up in a ditch.
London
-
Charges laid after 'shelter in place' in Tillsonburg
Police in Tillsonburg have seized a firearm and illegal drugs after an investigation last week.
-
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized in Oxford County, Kitchener
OPP and Woodstock police began 'Project NAPOLI' because of drug trafficking activity in Oxford, Brant, Elgin, Norfolk, Woodstock, London and Waterloo.
-
School closures and bus cancellations, more squalls expected Tuesday morning
It remains a winter wonderland across the London region, with snow blanketing midwestern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized in Oxford County, Kitchener
OPP and Woodstock police began 'Project NAPOLI' because of drug trafficking activity in Oxford, Brant, Elgin, Norfolk, Woodstock, London and Waterloo.
-
Wanted man known to visit Kitchener, Hamilton, Toronto, Halton Region and Peel Region
Police are looking for a wanted man who has breached his statutory release.
-
Waterloo water main break causes traffic slowdowns
Traffic on Weber Street North has been reduced to one lane in each direction after a water main break near Lincoln Road.
Barrie
-
Man accused of indecent act in Georgina arrested and charged
A man accused of an indecent act in the Town of Georgina has been arrested and charged.
-
Weapons and drug charges withdrawn against disbarred lawyer arrested in Wasaga Beach
The Crown has withdrawn charges due to a lack of evidence against a disbarred lawyer facing drug trafficking and weapons offences following a traffic stop in Wasaga Beach last summer.
-
'We will get through this situation,' Gravenhurst battles storm damage
In its third State of Emergency update since the area was hit with over a metre of snow, Gravenhurst staff are asking people from outside the area to stay home and not check on how their cottages fared during the storm.
Winnipeg
-
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
-
Winnipeg man arrested in 1997 New Jersey murder
A Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a cold case investigation of a 1997 murder in New Jersey.
-
'It's a little scary': Manitoba colleges and universities beefing up security measures
As of Monday, students and staff at Red River College are being greeted by security officers at the entrances, letting them know they will require ID as of Jan. 1.
Calgary
-
Controversial Glenmore Landing redevelopment set for heated council hearing
Calgarians will have a chance to voice their opinion on a controversial development at a southwest shopping complex to city council Tuesday.
-
Spruce Meadows sees record-breaking attendance at annual Christmas market
Spruce Meadows saw a record number of people attend its annual International Christmas Market this year.
-
Calgary charity sees surge in demand for school lunches
A Calgary non-profit that's been hard at work for years packing lunches for thousands of students says their services are needed for more children than ever before.
Edmonton
-
Residents of Alta. town vote in favour of bylaw banning rainbow flags, crosswalks
Residents of a northern Alberta town have voted in favour of a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged with 2 counts of sexual assault
Const. Bridget Morla, a Leduc RCMP officer, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with an incident that happened two years ago.
-
Police search for man wanted in Edmonton arson, extortion cases
Edmonton police are looking for a man who they say is connected to three southside arsons this fall.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan auditor to release report on foreign-owned farmland, procuring hotels
Saskatchewan's provincial auditor is to release a report today outlining government programs and services that need improvement.
-
Man fined more than $10K after 35 walleye found in Sask. home, elephant ivory rosaries and rings seized
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a man is facing a fine of $10,550 after 35 walleye fish were found in his Saskatchewan home and four rosaries and three rings made of elephant ivory were seized after an initial search of luggage at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Rural Sask. feeling effects of ongoing Canada Post strike, despite other carriers still operating
With no end in sight to the ongoing Canada Post strike, many in rural Saskatchewan are having a tough time receiving mail even with other courier's still operating.
Saskatoon
-
Meth, guns seized during drug trafficking bust in North Battleford, 3 charged: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP have charged three people and seized multiple guns following a drug trafficking investigation in the Battlefords area.
-
Saskatchewan auditor to release report on foreign-owned farmland, procuring hotels
Saskatchewan's provincial auditor is to release a report today outlining government programs and services that need improvement.
-
Man fined more than $10K after 35 walleye found in Sask. home, elephant ivory rosaries and rings seized
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a man is facing a fine of $10,550 after 35 walleye fish were found in his Saskatchewan home and four rosaries and three rings made of elephant ivory were seized after an initial search of luggage at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Vancouver
-
B.C. nurse suspended 8 months for sharing patient records
A British Columbia nurse has been suspended for eight months after inappropriately accessing and sharing private patient health information, according to the professional regulator.
-
Collision closes Highway 99 exit, expect delays
Commuters are advised to expect delays on the Steveston Highway following a collision Tuesday morning in Richmond, B.C.
-
Alpine Canada eyes Panorama or Whistler, B.C., for future men's World Cup downhills
Whistler and Panorama, B.C., are candidates to host men's World Cup downhill ski races in the future.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. nurse suspended 8 months for sharing patient records
A British Columbia nurse has been suspended for eight months after inappropriately accessing and sharing private patient health information, according to the professional regulator.
-
'A piece of our hearts missing:' B.C. family announces tragic end to search for missing man with dementia
A 64-year-old man who went missing from his Saanich long-term care home last month has been found deceased on the Westshore – with his wallet and Cleveland Browns trading cards, according to family.
-
Alpine Canada eyes Panorama or Whistler, B.C., for future men's World Cup downhills
Whistler and Panorama, B.C., are candidates to host men's World Cup downhill ski races in the future.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.