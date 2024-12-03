Ottawa charities looking for support on Giving Tuesday

Today marks Giving Tuesday and Ottawa charities are looking for financial support to help the city's most vulnerable.

Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 and calls itself the "world's largest generosity movement." The movement has spread to more than 80 countries.

The day comes at a critical time before the holidays as the Canada Post workers strike disrupts fundraising efforts for charities who largely rely on contributions sent through the mail.

CTV News Ottawa is highlighting local charities who need it now more than ever. Tune in to CTV News at Six to learn more about these three charities and how you can support them heading into the holiday season.

The Ottawa Mission

Donations to the Ottawa Mission, which provides shelter, food and clothing to those experiencing homelessness, will go twice as far this year with Dymon Storage matching all contributions up to $50,000.

"The holiday season can be an especially lonely time for people experiencing homelessness, trauma, and poverty. And as we head into the coldest months, it only gets more challenging," the Mission says.

The Mission’s latest impact report revealed the shelter is suffering from a strain in its services, accommodating an influx of asylum seekers and a growing number of vulnerable individuals in the community.

Give before midnight tonight to double your impact.

Ottawa Food Bank

The Ottawa Food Bank is asking for the community's help to reach their goal of filling 2,000 fridges for families across the city.

The city's largest food bank feeds thousands of families each year. The Ottawa Food Bank issued a "declaration of emergency" last month about the number of people turning to the organization to put food on the table.

The Ottawa Hunger Report 2024, titled "The Ottawa Hunger Crisis," shows there were 556,000 visits to the Ottawa Food Bank and its associated agencies in 2023, with visits up 90 per cent from 2019.

The food bank says a $48 donation can fill a fridge for a family of four for one day and $336 can do so for a full week. Empire Company Limited will be matching all Giving Tuesday contributions to a maximum of $15,000 today.

The Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre

Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre is also seeking donations this holiday season. The organization provides youth aged 13 to 21 and their families with integrated, live-in addiction and mental health treatment.

"With the postal strike affecting donations, your online contribution is more important than ever," the organization said.

All donations will by matched by KTS Properties, amplifying your impact.