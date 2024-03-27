Ottawa Food bank wants to eliminate food insecurity by 2050

The Ottawa Food Bank is setting a new goal to mark its 40th anniversary by aiming to end food insecurity by 2050.

Demand for food is higher than ever, the food bank said in a news release on Wednesday, noting that one in seven people can’t afford to eat in Ottawa.

“The Ottawa Food Bank is marking our 40th anniversary this year. But, we won’t be calling this anniversary a celebration. Nothing about a food bank being needed for 40 years is to be celebrated ,” reads the release.

The number of people seeking food support has increased by 68 per cent, the food bank said.

The capital's food bank distributes food for more than 100 agencies across the city, ranging from shelters and small community food banks to multi-service centres and school meal programs.

“At the Ottawa Food Bank, we don't talk about solving the issue of hunger,” said Rachael Wilson, CEO of the Ottawa Food Bank. “Hunger is solved by a meal. Our network of more than 100 emergency food programs across the city deals with the symptoms of poverty every single day.”

The food bank says that giving food to agencies and shelters is a temporary fix, noting the importance of addressing the root cause of hunger in the city.

It cites the high cost of living, ranging from high rent to high grocery prices.

Achieving the food bank’s goal by 2050 requires collaboration and partnerships between all levels of governments, the food bank says.

To donate, visit the food bank’s website.