Ottawa firefighters respond to four fires in 16-hour period

Ottawa firefighters responded to four fires between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire on Neptune Way in the city's east end. The fire at the two-storey home broke out just after 8:40 a.m. and started in the ceiling.

Crews put the fire out before it could spread to the home.

The other three fires had no reported injuries.

About an hour earlier, just after 7:40 a.m., firefighters responded to a kitchen fire on Cottonwood Crescent in the east end. Firefighters had the fire under control within five minutes of arrival.

On Wednesday night just after 10:30 p.m., 911 callers reported smoke and flames coming from the third-floor balcony of a three-storey detached restaurant complex in the 300 block of O'Connor Street.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze before it could spread inside the restaurant.

Earlier Wednesday, just after 5 p.m., a fire broke out in a first-floor apartment at a building on Donald Street, near the Vanier Parkway. Firefighters had the fire under control in 12 minutes.