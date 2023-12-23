Ottawa firefighters help free cat trapped in reclining couch motor

Ottawa Fire Services says there back-to-back animal rescues on Friday.

Just hours after helping a dog named Luna, who was trapped under a fence in Stittsville, firefighters were called to a home on Fenwick Way in Barrhaven at around 7:22 p.m. to help a cat named Zoro.

Zoro had gotten stuck in the actuator motor that controls the family's reclining couch. Zoro's tail had become stuck in a screw jack in the engine.

The family had the couch upside down by the time firefighters arrived and a team from Station 47 took apart the engine and rotated the screw in the opposite direction to help free the trapped cat.

It took about 20 minutes to free the cat, who is said to be in good spirits and doing well.