Firefighters rescue Luna the dog stuck under fence in Stittsville

Firefighters have rescued a dog who was stuck under a wooden fence Friday afternoon in Stittsville.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a social media post that they received a call from Luna's owner just after 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

The dog reportedly got stuck under a fence and was yelping in pain in the 1-100 block of Lone Meadow Trail.

Firefighters quickly used pieces of wood to crib the fence and prevent it from falling down further on the pup.

Fire services then used a pry bar to lift the fence off the dog's neck just after 4:50 p.m.

After a health check, Ottawa Fire says Luna is doing well and remains in good spirits.