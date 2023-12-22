OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Firefighters rescue Luna the dog stuck under fence in Stittsville

    Luna the dog was rescued from under a fence by firefighters on Friday afternoon (Ottawa Fire/X) Luna the dog was rescued from under a fence by firefighters on Friday afternoon (Ottawa Fire/X)

    Firefighters have rescued a dog who was stuck under a wooden fence Friday afternoon in Stittsville.

    Ottawa Fire Services said in a social media post that they received a call from Luna's owner just after 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.

    The dog reportedly got stuck under a fence and was yelping in pain in the 1-100 block of Lone Meadow Trail.

    Firefighters quickly used pieces of wood to crib the fence and prevent it from falling down further on the pup.

    Fire services then used a pry bar to lift the fence off the dog's neck just after 4:50 p.m.

    After a health check, Ottawa Fire says Luna is doing well and remains in good spirits.

