    • Ottawa firefighters extricate trapped driver in Orleans

    Ottawa firefighters responded to a crash in Orleans on Wednesday. (Ottawa Fire/X) Ottawa firefighters responded to a crash in Orleans on Wednesday. (Ottawa Fire/X)
    Firefighters safely rescued a trapped driver from a vehicle after a car crash in Orléans on Wednesday afternoon.

    Ottawa Fire Services said on social media that they received a call from Ottawa Police just after 2:50 p.m., reporting a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Renaud Road and Navan Road.

    Crews arriving at the scene confirmed one of the vehicles was on its side with a person trapped inside.

    Photos shared by Ottawa Fire show a blue Ford on its side and a white cargo van with substantial damage to its front end.

    Ottawa Fire says crews quickly stabilized the vehicle and began the extrication process. Specialized tools were used to safely remove the driver from the car at 3:10 p.m.

    A blue Ford on its side after a crash in Orleans on Wednesday. (Ottawa Fire/X)Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps says two patients were assessed at the scene and taken to hospital with minor injuries. Both are said to be in stable condition.

    Firefighters spread absorbent on leaking fluids from the vehicles and their batteries were disconnected prior to clearing the scene.

