OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters were able to quickly douse a rooftop blaze at the Arts Court building on Daly Avenue Wednesday morning.

A call from the Arts Court's monitoring company alerted Ottawa Fire Services to a fire on the roof of 20 Daly Ave. at around 10:48 a.m. Construction was taking place at the time.

The fire had extended inside the wall and roof of the building when firefighters arrived by 10:51.

A search of the building confirmed that everyone had evacuated safely.

The fire was under control by 11:25 a.m. and out by 11:48 a.m.

There are no reported injuries.

An investigator is on scene to determine the cause of the fire.