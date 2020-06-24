Advertisement
Ottawa firefighters douse rooftop blaze at Arts Court
Ottawa firefighters on scene after a fire broke out on the roof of the Arts Court building on Daly Avenue, June 24, 2020.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa firefighters were able to quickly douse a rooftop blaze at the Arts Court building on Daly Avenue Wednesday morning.
A call from the Arts Court's monitoring company alerted Ottawa Fire Services to a fire on the roof of 20 Daly Ave. at around 10:48 a.m. Construction was taking place at the time.
The fire had extended inside the wall and roof of the building when firefighters arrived by 10:51.
A search of the building confirmed that everyone had evacuated safely.
The fire was under control by 11:25 a.m. and out by 11:48 a.m.
There are no reported injuries.
An investigator is on scene to determine the cause of the fire.