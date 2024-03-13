OTTAWA
    • Ottawa firefighters douse Dunrobin home engulfed in flames overnight

    Firefighters put out a fire in Dunrobin overnight. (Ottawa Fire Services) Firefighters put out a fire in Dunrobin overnight. (Ottawa Fire Services)
    Ottawa firefighters put out a fire that fully engulfed a single-family home in Dunrobin early Wednesday morning.

    Ottawa Fire Services say in a press release that fire crews responded to a 9-1-1 call from a passerby that was flagged down by the homeowner just before 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Berry Side Road, about 35 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.

    Firefighters confirmed upon arriving that the home was 'fully involved' on all four sides.

    Two large propane tanks on the property were isolated, disconnected and removed from the proximity of the home.

    Ottawa Fire spokesperson Nick Defazio told CTV News the fire was put under control just before 5:55 a.m.

    No injuries have been reported.

    A fire investigator was called to the location and fire crews remain on scene.

    An Ottawa Fire Investigator has been dispatched to the scene to determine the origin and cause.

