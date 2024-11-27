OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Kingston substitute teacher charged for allegedly assaulting students in classroom

    Kingston Police vehicle in Kingston, Ont. Kingston Police vehicle in Kingston, Ont.
    Share

    A Kingston, Ont. teacher is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two students in a classroom setting earlier this month.

    Police say in a news release the incident happened on Nov. 12. The suspect is an occasional teacher employed by the Limestone District School Board.

    The teacher's identity and the school where the incident occurred were not disclosed.

    The two students received minor injuries, police say.

    The school board said in a statement it is aware of the charges and will cooperate with police. The board is also conducting its own investigation into the matter.

    "Student safety and well-being are our first priorities at all times. If something occurs that impacts student safety and well-being, it is of significant concern to us all," the board said in an email to CTV News.

    No further information was provided, citing privacy reasons.

    A 44-year-old suspect from Kingston was arrested and charged with two counts of assault.

    The suspect was released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News