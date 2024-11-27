Kingston substitute teacher charged for allegedly assaulting students in classroom

A Kingston, Ont. teacher is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two students in a classroom setting earlier this month.

Police say in a news release the incident happened on Nov. 12. The suspect is an occasional teacher employed by the Limestone District School Board.

The teacher's identity and the school where the incident occurred were not disclosed.

The two students received minor injuries, police say.

The school board said in a statement it is aware of the charges and will cooperate with police. The board is also conducting its own investigation into the matter.

"Student safety and well-being are our first priorities at all times. If something occurs that impacts student safety and well-being, it is of significant concern to us all," the board said in an email to CTV News.

No further information was provided, citing privacy reasons.

A 44-year-old suspect from Kingston was arrested and charged with two counts of assault.

The suspect was released on an undertaking and will appear in court at a later date.