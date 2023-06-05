Ottawa firefighters battle house fire in Stittsville

Thick, black smoke was rising over Sittsville Monday afternoon on a smoky day in the capital as wildfire smoke from around the region blankets the city.

This fire, however, was at a home on Poplarwood Avenue.

Ottawa firefighters were called to the home at around 2:47 p.m.

The home was fully aflame when firefighters arrived. Firefighters used shuttles to bring water to the scene since there are no city hydrants in that area.

One adult will require victim services, the Ottawa Fire Service said in a news release. There are no reports of injuries.

The fire was under control about two hours later. It's unclear what caused it.