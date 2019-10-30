More than a dozen people, left homeless in a rooming house fire, are now living in a “tent city” in a wooded-area behind the OTrain’s Bayview Station.

The group has been living in the tents since April when fire destroyed the rooming house on Lebreton Street North.

Ottawa Councillor and housing advocate Catherine McKenney has been working behind the scenes for weeks trying to secure housing.

A group of community leaders is also working on a “proposal” to create “warming centres” in the Somerset West area for the winter months. If space and funding is secured it would provide people a place to sleep from 8pm to 8am each day.

More to come....