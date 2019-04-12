

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





13 people have been displaced by an evening fire in a Chinatown rooming house.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at 11 LeBreton St. North around 6:20 Thursday evening.

When firefighters arrived on scene, smoke and flames were visible in a basement unit of the two-storey building.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire that caused $400,000 damage.

The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting those who were displaced.