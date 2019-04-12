Thirteen people displaced by Chinatown fire
Photo courtesy Twitter: @OFSFirePhoto
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 2:49AM EDT
13 people have been displaced by an evening fire in a Chinatown rooming house.
Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at 11 LeBreton St. North around 6:20 Thursday evening.
When firefighters arrived on scene, smoke and flames were visible in a basement unit of the two-storey building.
No one was hurt.
Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire that caused $400,000 damage.
The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting those who were displaced.