OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have charged a 28-year-old man with breaking into a place of worship in the west end.

A man broke a window and entered the building on Byron Avenue just before 6 a.m. Monday, police said in a news release.

A passerby saw the broken window, heard noise from inside and called 911. Officers arrived and arrested the man inside the building, police said.

Jacob Young-Pine has been charged with breaking and entering. He was due in court Monday.