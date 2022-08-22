Ottawa fire crews rescue person stranded in LRT station elevator
A woman trapped in an elevator at the Parliament LRT station had to be rescued by the Ottawa Fire Rope Rescue team Sunday night.
Ottawa Fire was called to the station on Queen Street between O’Connor and Bank streets just before 8 p.m.
The woman was stuck between two floors and was in distress, the service said.
“We determined that they needed to be removed by rope so we set up a twin tension rescue system,” Capt. Dan Kelly of Ottawa Fire Station 12 in a video that was part of a Twitter thread providing a sequence of events.
“We didn’t have any high point anchors to use so we set up a vortex above the door which gave us a suitable high anchor and with the team in place we were able to haul the patient to safety,” he said.
After de-energizing the elevator, two members of the rescue team rappelled down the elevator shaft to access the patient, Ottawa Fire said in a release.
Ottawa Paramedics accessed the woman at the scene and said she was not injured.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Moderna to supply 12M doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada
Moderna Inc. will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 shot adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to Canada, the company said on Monday. The Canadian government had entered into a supply deal with the company last year for supply of its COVID vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with the contract allowing access to new vaccine adaptations.
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member learned of killer's replica car in the news
The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia has told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting that she first saw the killer's replica police cruiser in a news report before she went to work on the second day of the rampage.
Russia blames Ukraine for daughter of Putin ally's car bombing death
Russia's top counterintelligence agency on Monday blamed Ukrainian spy services for organizing the killing of the daughter of a leading Russian nationalist ideologue in a car bombing just outside Moscow.
'There's no stopping': Family of boy treated for rare genetic disease looks to cure others
After a Toronto boy became the first person to receive a new gene therapy to treat the rare genetic disease spastic paraplegia type 50 or SPG50 earlier this year, his family hopes to connect sick children around the world with the treatment too.
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
New generation of farmers face rising costs of land, climate change
As an entire generation of farmers reach retirement age, increasing costs, inflation and climate change make it increasingly difficult for young farmers to break into the industry.
Toronto police release photos of woman believed to have been kidnapped
Toronto police continue to look for a woman who they believe was kidnapped in Scarborough last week, releasing photos of her on Sunday to ask the public for help identifying her.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member learned of killer's replica car in the news
The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia has told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting that she first saw the killer's replica police cruiser in a news report before she went to work on the second day of the rampage.
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
-
Premiers of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I. to meet Monday for health-care summit
The premiers of Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. will meet in Moncton on Monday for a summit to discuss Canada's struggling health-care system.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
-
Burned human remains in shallow grave discovered in Pickering, Ont.
Homicide investigators have been called in after a person in Pickering, Ont. discovered burned human remains in a shallow grave, police say.
-
Toronto Island ferry service reduced for rest of summer following weekend crash
Ferry service to Toronto Island will be reduced for the rest of the summer following a weekend collision at the downtown terminal that injured a dozen people.
Montreal
-
Tens of thousands still without power after weekend storm in Quebec
Hydro-Quebec says it is working hard to restore service to tens of thousands of households who lost power over the weekend. The widespread outages were caused by falling trees and lightning that accompanied the severe thunderstorms that moved across Quebec on Sunday.
-
A second young Inuk woman has died this week after being struck on a Montreal highway
For the second time this week, a young Inuk woman was struck and killed on a Montreal-area highway in the early hours of the morning.
-
Man accused of flashing young girl in park arrested in Laval
A 55-year-old man accused of flashing a young girl at a park in Laval has been arrested by police.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
-
Bright light spotted moving across night sky over Ottawa
Gary Boyle, the Backyard Astronomer, tells CTV News Ottawa the bright line of light moving across the sky was a Starlink train. The Starlink train is a chain of satellites launched by SpaceX.
-
Fatal motor vehicle collision in Hanmer Saturday
Greater Sudbury Police Service received a call shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 20 regarding a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cote Boulevard and Chenier Street in Hanmer.
London
-
Ruling expected in Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial
Justice Mark Poland will make a ruling Monday on the assault trial involving Herbert Hildebrandt. Earlier this month, court heard testimony about a day in December 2020 where Hildebrandt was charged with pushing 84-year-old, Jack Dykxhoorn.
-
Alleged drunk driver strikes parked car: Police
A Sarnia man is charged after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a parked car while pulling over during a traffic stop, according to police. On Saturday, a man was refused service at the Beer Store on Confederation Street due to his 'state of sobriety,' according to police. When the man left the store, employees immediately called police.
-
Premiers of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I. to meet Monday for health-care summit
The premiers of Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. will meet in Moncton on Monday for a summit to discuss Canada's struggling health-care system.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg car crash leaves one person in critical condition
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition on Monday morning following a car crash on Kimberly Avenue.
-
new
new | Eileen Clarke, who quit cabinet over a Manitoba premier's comments, plans to retire
A Manitoba politician who resigned from cabinet over controversial remarks by former premier Brian Pallister says she is planning to retire.
-
'Kind of a small miracle:' Winnipeg-born actor at the helm of art auction for Ukraine
Olena Kayinska was forced to put down her paintbrush at the end of February. The Ukrainian artist was in the middle of a project when Russian troops invaded her country, prompting her to leave her studio and stay with her mother.
Kitchener
-
Who's in the running for the 2022 municipal election in Waterloo Region
Waterloo region voters will head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 24 for the Ontario municipal elections.
-
14 vehicles spray painted with graffiti, hate-motivated symbols in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating after 14 vehicles were spray painted with graffiti, including hate motivated symbols and writing.
-
Emergency department in St. Marys, Ont. will reduce operating hours again this week
The emergency department at the hospital in St. Marys, Ont., is reducing its hours of operation this week due to staff shortages.
Calgary
-
'I heard a bunch of gunshots': Police probe shooting in Penbrooke Meadows
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows Sunday evening.
-
City to undertake new traffic calming measures on John Laurie Blvd. NW
The city of Calgary is holding two information sessions for northwest residents about incoming changes to John Laurie Boulevard NW.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Showers, cooler temperatures in Calgary this week
Let's give the heat warnings a week off; cooler, showers on the way.
Saskatoon
-
Dream experience for Sask. boy with heart condition.
A seven year old Saskatoon boy who was born with half a heart got the chance of a lifetime on Tuesday when he threw out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game.
-
Man found dead at Saskatchewan Beach: Southey RCMP
A man was found dead in the water near Saskatchewan Beach, Southey RCMP reported.
-
Team Sask. chooses closing ceremony flag bearer for 2022 Canada Summer Games
Logan Reider, a dual sport athlete from Saskatoon, was selected as Team Sask’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2022 Canada Summer Games at Niagara Falls.
Edmonton
-
Smoky conditions in Edmonton-area lead to air quality statement
A special air quality statement has been issued for the Edmonton area.
-
Dollar Tree on Calgary Trail ordered to close after failing health inspection
The Dollar Tree store on Calgary Trail has been ordered to close by Alberta Health Services after an inspection found rodent feces and urine on shelving surfaces with food and consumer products and in the back storage area.
-
Highway 28 traffic affected by crash
Traffic is being rerouted on Highway 28 north of Edmonton because of a crash.
Vancouver
-
3-alarm fire tears through 4 buildings in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Nearly 100 people are now displaced after a three-alarm fire broke out in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
-
B.C. strike: Overtime ban declared for BCGEU members as job action escalates
A union that represents thousands of public service employees escalated its ongoing job action and declared an overtime ban Monday morning.
-
Highway 1 in Abbotsford partially closed, bridge damaged after impaired driver crashed: police
A section of Highway 1 was closed in Abbotsford early Monday morning and a bridge damaged after crash.
Regina
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
-
Regina fire crews respond to blaze at vacant home; investigation underway
Regina fire crews responded to a blaze at a vacant home early on Monday morning.
-
'Free to be themselves': Inclusivity, creativity and talent on display at Regina Expo
Its been a long two years of waiting for fans of the Regina Expo, but the event finally made its return to the Queen City bringing with it some creative costumes.