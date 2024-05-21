Hot and humid start to the short work week in Ottawa
The hot and humid weather will continue to grip Ottawa over the next two days, but there is relief on the way ahead of Ottawa Race Weekend this weekend.
The temperature hit 28.7 C on Monday, the warmest temperature recorded in Ottawa so far in 2024.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Tuesday with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 27 C, with the temperature making it feel like 32.
Mainly cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. Low 16 C.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 50 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34.
Thursday will have a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.
The outlook for Friday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 24 C. Sunday will have a mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.
Hot four weeks ahead
Ottawa and eastern Ontario will enjoy hot temperatures over the next four weeks.
Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above seasonal temperatures in the area until mid-June.
Man charged with firearm offences after pharmacy locked down in Meteghan, N.S.: RCMP
Police have charged a man with multiple firearm-related offences after an incident outside a pharmacy in Meteghan, N.S., last week.
25-year-old arrested after reports of man with knife at New Glasgow business
New Glasgow Regional Police has arrested a man after receiving reports of someone with a knife at a business in New Glasgow, N.S., on Saturday.
Area 506 Waterfront Container Village in Saint John opens for its third season
Thousands flocked to Saint John’s Waterfront Container Village over the May long weekend to see what’s new at the popular uptown location.
Stabbing on Martin Goodman Trail leaves 2 injured: police
Two people were injured following a stabbing along the Martin Goodman Trail on Monday night, Toronto police say.
Investors watching posts from 'Crypto King' in the wake of fraud, money laundering charges
Former investors of the self-styled “Crypto King” say they are watching his social media accounts and worried his displays of wealth are signs he’s spending their money, even now, as another large expense tied to Aiden Pleterski has triggered a previously unreported lawsuit.
Man seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing, say paramedics
A man has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being stabbed in Scarborough on Monday night, say Toronto paramedics.
Desjardins apologizes for using Canada flag in Patriots' Day poster
Desjardins Group has offered its 'sincerest apologies' after some locations displayed a poster showing a Canadian flag to mark National Patriots' Day.
Two-year-old child found unconscious in residential swimming pool near Quebec City: police
A two-year-old child was found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region, around noon on Monday, Quebec provincial police say.
NEW Sudbury MPP says tenants need more protection from landlords
A northern Ontario NDP MPP says the province needs to tackle the issue of predatory landlords.
Neighbour dispute leads to charges in northern Ont.
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police have charged one person in Elliot Lake in connection with an ongoing neighbour dispute.
Special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement as hot and humid conditons are expected Tuesday.
Multiple shots fired at vehicle on Erie Street: WPS
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle on Erie Street.
Road scanning taking place this week. Here’s why:
The Town of Tecumseh is all having roadways inspected using automated road scanning technology.
Hot and humid conditions trigger special weather statement
London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton are under a special weather statement form Environment Canada. Hot and humid conditions are expected Tuesday as an air mass moves into southwestern Ontario.
Highway in South Huron reopens following crash involving a motorcycle
A busy section of Dashwood Road/Highway 83 in South Huron has reopened following a crash on Monday. Crews were called to the scene near Goshen Line around 4 p.m. for what was described as a "serious collision" between as pickup truck and a motorcycle.
'People are dying': Memorial Service held for homeless Londoners who have passed away
A small memorial service held in front of London City Hall Monday intended to send a message to politicians, the plans to solve the homeless crisis need to move more quickly.
Man suffers serious injuries following single vehicle collision in Woolwich Township
Waterloo Regional Police is continuing to investigate a single motor vehicle collision in Woolwich Township.
Suspect seriously injured in York, Ont. after ammunition detonates in fire, OPP say
A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ont.
Two people injured in robbery at Fairview Park Mall: police
A police investigation is underway after a jewellery store at Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener was robbed.
Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Simcoe Muskoka
The weather warning for severe thunderstorms has been lifted in Simcoe Muskoka.
New cenotaph unveiled in Warminster to honour veterans
A new cenotaph was unveiled in Warminster on Sunday.
19-year-old driver caught speeding double the posted limit
A 19-year-old driver was caught driving double the posted speed limit in Innisfil on Sunday.
Premier Kinew announces byelection date for Heather Stefanson's former constituency
Premier Wab Kinew announced Monday a byelection will be held in Tuxedo on June 18.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle along Portage Avenue: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police is investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle and later died from her injuries Sunday.
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Calgary youth slings lemonade to raise money for Autism Asperger's Friendship Society
Inflation does not appear to exist at Dane's Lemonade Stand. "No, it does not," Dane Benesh said. Monday, in Copperfield, a tall glass of his lemonade cost the same $1 it did when he started in 2018.
Alberta UCP to host town hall to discuss COVID-19 vaccines in children
The United Conservative Party says it has gathered a panel of medical experts for a town hall meeting next month that's expected to discuss the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in children.
Family Fun Day at Genesis Centre puts focus on safety and inclusion for special-needs children
The goal at Calgary's Genesis Centre on Monday was to make sure every single kid who walked through the doors felt included.
Status of wildfire that threatened Fort McMurray changed to 'being held'
A wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate several Fort McMurray neighbourhoods last week is no longer classified as out-of-control.
Alberta wild food guide teaches others to forage for everyday ingredients
Kevin Kossowan isn't going to the grocery store to find ingredients for dinner. Instead, he's searching for them in the wild in places such forested land he owns north of Rochester, Alta.
Touchwood First Nations address overdose deaths at public meeting
Close to 200 people showed up at the Muskowekwan Bingo Hall on Monday to address the weekly drug-related deaths casting a shadow on their communities.
Nearly half of Sask. Party members elected in 2020 will not be on the ballot in 2024
There's bound to be many new faces in the province's legislature later this year. Nearly half of Saskatchewan Party members elected in 2020 will not be representing the party on the ballot this fall.
'He was laying on the ground': Regina resident reports hearing gunshots during police operation on Garry Street
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has released very few details surrounding a shooting involving the service's Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
Environment Canada warns of potential for funnel clouds over Saskatoon
Canada’s weather service has issued an advisory about the potential of funnel clouds forming over the City of Saskatoon.
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
Thousands from Saskatoon Sikh community celebrate annual Nagar Kirtan parade
The Sikh culture in Saskatoon is growing, and the massive turnout at the Nagar Kirtan parade on Sunday put the strength of their community on full display, as thousands walked up a span of Attridge Drive.
Vancouver Canucks eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs
A 3-2 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers Monday night ended the playoff run for the Vancouver Canucks.
Sea-to-Sky Highway crash sends 2 to hospital, major delays expected
Two people were transported to hospital Monday, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions.
Mounties searching for vehicle after 'firearms incident' near Cranbrook, B.C.
Mounties in southeastern British Columbia are searching for the occupants of a vehicle that allegedly fled from police after a reported "firearms incident" on Monday.
B.C. mayor says drones endangering wildfire helicopter pilots, pleads for patience
The mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality in British Columbia says drones are endangering helicopters being used to fight wildfires near Fort Nelson, which was ordered evacuated earlier this month.
'Next man up': Canucks coach, teammates bracing for Game 7 without Brock Boeser
Questions about how the team is going to handle the absence of star winger Brock Boeser from a do-or-die game seven dominated pre-game interviews with the Vancouver Canucks coach and players Monday morning.
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.