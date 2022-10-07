Ottawa educational assistant charged with assaulting a child

An Ottawa educational assistant is facing charges following an investigation into the alleged assault of a child at a centre in Ottawa's west end.

Ottawa police say the incident involving a girl under the age of 10 occurred at the Crystal Bay Centre for Special Education on May 20. The incident was reported to police on June 8.

The child did not require medical attention, according to police.

Kelsey Neate, 29, of Ottawa is facing one count of assault.

Anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.