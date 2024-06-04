OPP investigating after man found deceased next to e-bicycle on road east of Ottawa

OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man, who was found on the side of the road next to an e-bicycle east of Ottawa.

    Emergency crews responded to a call at approximately 2:40 p.m. Monday on Caledonia Road, between Besner Road and Concession Road 9, in the St. Isidore area.

    Police say a man was found deceased on the side of Caledonia Road, "next to a red and black e-bicycle."

    "The investigation is ongoing and officers are working on any leads they may have," police said. "There is no concern for public safety at this time."

    Anyone with information, including dashcam or security camera footage, is asked to contact the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    St. Isidore is located 75 km east of downtown Ottawa.

