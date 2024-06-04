OTTAWA
    • Meech Lake beach in Gatineau Park closed due to blue-green algae bloom

    The National Capital Commission says O'Brien Beach at Meech Lake in Gatineau Park is closed due to a bloom of blue-green algae. (NCC/X) The National Capital Commission says O'Brien Beach at Meech Lake in Gatineau Park is closed due to a bloom of blue-green algae. (NCC/X)
    Swimmers looking to beat the heat this week with a swim are being asked to avoid O'Brien Beach at Meech Lake in Gatineau Park.

    The National Capital Commission says the popular O'Brien Beach is closed until further notice due to a bloom of blue-green algae in the water.

    The beach is closed until further notice.

    "For reasons of public safety, swimming is prohibited in areas where blue-green algae blooms can be seen," the NCC said in a statement.

    "Avoid all contact with the water if it appears green or cloudy."

    Blue-green algae are microscopic, plant-like organisms that occur naturally in lakes, ponds, rivers and streams. According to the Ontario government's website, blooms can develop in calm water and during high temperatures.

    Contact with blue-green algae can cause itchy, irritated eyes and skin and flu-like symptoms, such as a headache, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

    Fire Ban

    A fire ban has also been issued for Gatineau Park and Leamy Lake Park.

    The ban covers all campgrounds, picnic areas and beaches.

    The National Capital Commission says during the fire ban, open fires are prohibited in campgrounds, picnic areas and beaches, and you can't use a charcoal barbecue.

    Officials remind people to exercise caution with cigarettes.

