Hot and humid conditions continue in Ottawa for a second day

Ottawa residents will sweat through a second day of hot and humid conditions, but relief is on the way at the end of the week.

The temperature hit 28.6 C on Monday, with the humidex making it feel like 30.

Environment Canada's forecast calls a mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 29 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34.

Partly cloudy tonight. Low 17.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 32 C, with the humidex making it feel like 37.

Showers on Thursday. High 24 C.

The outlook for Friday and Saturday calls for cloudy with a chance of showers both days.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 12 C.

Hot June in Ottawa

The monthly outlook calls for above-seasonal temperatures in Ottawa through the month of June.

Environment Canada's temperature forecast calls for hot temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario in June.

In June 2023, Ottawa saw three days with the temperatures above 30 C, including a high of 35 C on June 1, 2023.