OTTAWA -- Ottawa and other municipalities across eastern Ontario are receiving new funding to help cover costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario government announced $500 million in financial relief for municipalities to ensure the delivery of critical services and keep capital projects on track.

The city of Ottawa will receive $33,385,920 in funding from the Ontario government. The city's 2021 budget projected a $153 million deficit for this year if COVID-19 restrictions and measures lasted through the year.

"It's important that we step up and provide more financial relief," said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. "At the same time, we need the federal government to join us and provide our municipal partners with the additional support they deserve."

Ontario says the funding is being allocated based on a combination of a base amount using Municipal Property Assessment Corporation household data and an amount based on the proportion of provincial COVID-19 cases from Jan. 1 to Feb. 18, 2021.

Here is a look at the funding allocation for other municipalities in eastern Ontario: