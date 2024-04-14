Ottawa driver going 79 km/h over speed limit on March Road facing charges

The Ontario Provincial Police says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 79 km/h over the speed limit on March Road.

Police say the driver was clocked going 139 km/hr in the 60 km/h zone on Sunday morning.

As a result, they have been charged with stunt racing and ticketed $2,000.

Early Sunday morning, #OttawaOPP stopped this driver on March Rd, for traveling 139km/h in a 60km/h zone! Driver charged with #StuntRacing and given an automatic 30-day DL suspension and 14-day vehicle impound. Driver faces a minimum $2,000 fine and 6 demerits if convicted. ^mf pic.twitter.com/BsYLS1nXPs — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 14, 2024

They’re also facing a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impound.

The city’s police add, if convicted, they could also face six demerits.