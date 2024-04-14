OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa driver going 79 km/h over speed limit on March Road facing charges

    The Ontario Provincial Police says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 79 km/h over the speed limit on March Road.

    Police say the driver was clocked going 139 km/hr in the 60 km/h zone on Sunday morning.

    As a result, they have been charged with stunt racing and ticketed $2,000.

    They’re also facing a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impound.

    The city’s police add, if convicted, they could also face six demerits.

